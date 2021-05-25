Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police at a Castlemaine home investigating the suspicious death of a man on Monday. Picture: Zizi Averill
Police at a Castlemaine home investigating the suspicious death of a man on Monday. Picture: Zizi Averill
News

Murder charge over elderly man’s death

by Jack Paynter
25th May 2021 8:51 AM | Updated: 9:20 AM

A man has been charged with murder after an elderly Victorian man was found dead at his home northwest of Melbourne.

Police were called to the 80-year-old man’s Wimble Street home in Castlemaine where they discovered his body about 10.45am on Monday.

Homicide squad detectives probed the scene throughout Monday before arresting a 53-year-old Castlemaine man.

The man was interviewed and charged with one count of murder on Monday evening.

Forensics officers investigate a Castlemaine man’s death on Monday. Picture: Zizi Averill
Forensics officers investigate a Castlemaine man’s death on Monday. Picture: Zizi Averill

He was remanded to face the Bendigo Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

A police spokeswoman said the two men were “believed to be known to each other”.

jack.paynter@news.com.au

Originally published as Murder charge over elderly man’s death

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Baby, teenage girl hospitalised in two-vehicle crash

        Premium Content Baby, teenage girl hospitalised in two-vehicle crash

        News Paramedics were kept busy on Ipswich roads overnight with four people, including a baby girl, taken to hospital after separate crashes

        Melbourne visitors ordered to quarantine after four cases

        Premium Content Melbourne visitors ordered to quarantine after four cases

        Health Queensland covid advice after four new cases in Melbourne

        ‘Shot five times’: Animal activists slam tragic cattle truck deaths

        Premium Content ‘Shot five times’: Animal activists slam tragic cattle truck...

        News Police are investigating an incident in which eight injured cattle had to be...

        10 ways to turbo-charge Qld's economic growth

        Premium Content 10 ways to turbo-charge Qld's economic growth

        Business Build QLD: Urbis outlines 10 future growth sectors in Queensland