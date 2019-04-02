Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The man charged with murder in relation tothe death of Jay Brogden.
The man charged with murder in relation tothe death of Jay Brogden. Queensland Police Service
Crime

Murder charge in Airlie Beach cold case

Caitlan Charles
by
2nd Apr 2019 1:11 PM | Updated: 1:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been charged with murder in relation to the death of Jay Brogden in Airlie Beach in 2007.

The 33-year-old man was extradited from Sydney to Brisbane on March 19 in relation to an incident in Airlie Beach in 2009.

The man was arrested for his alleged role in the murder this morning, as part of an investigation by members of the Homicide Group and Whitsunday CIB.

Jay Borgden, 21
Jay Borgden, 21

It follows the arrest of a 32-year-old man in Coffs Harbour on March 26. He was arrested by NSW Police on unrelated matters and remains in custody.

Detectives will apply for his extradition to Queensland at a later date.

Investigations are ongoing and the 33-year-old man charged this morning is due to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court this afternoon.

More Stories

airlie beach editors picks jay brodgen murder whitsunday cib
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    COSTCO: Exclusive sneak peak before grand opening

    premium_icon COSTCO: Exclusive sneak peak before grand opening

    Business VIDEO, PHOTOS: Staff have been busy stocking the shelves for the past week.

    • 2nd Apr 2019 1:46 PM
    PHOTOS: Woman's lucky escape as car smashes through house

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Woman's lucky escape as car smashes through house

    News It was only metres from where she was eating breakfast

    Chilling find in search for missing former teacher

    premium_icon Chilling find in search for missing former teacher

    Crime Anyone with information is urged to phone Crime Stoppers

    Businesses keep closing despite area's population boom

    premium_icon Businesses keep closing despite area's population boom

    Business A brief walk down the streets reveals many empty stores

    • 2nd Apr 2019 2:03 PM