Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Murder charge follows alleged island attack

by Shiloh Payne, Cormac Pearson
17th May 2020 6:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been charged with murder following the alleged assault of a father of three in southeast Queensland.

Scott Pilton, 48, died in the Princess Alexandra Hospital Sunday morning after he suffered life-threatening facial injuries at a Lamb Island residence on Friday, police said.

Officers were called to a home on Perulpa Drive on Lamb Island in Moreton Bay about 1am Friday.

Paul Anthony Quinlan, 55, from Macleay Island, appeared in Brisbane Magistrate court on Friday and was charged with one count of grievous bodily harm and obstructing police.

He was denied bail.

"He will now reappear before court tomorrow where the charge will be upgraded to murder," police said on Sunday.

Police said the pair were known to each other.

Originally published as Murder charge follows alleged island attack

brisbane magistrates court denied bail murder charge

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Games shop brings new safe space to play

        premium_icon Games shop brings new safe space to play

        News A portion of every transaction is donated to the Queensland Children’s Hospital.

        How to help your pet transition to post-lockdown life

        premium_icon How to help your pet transition to post-lockdown life

        News Ipswich vet shares his tips on how to treat separation anxiety in pets before...

        Pedestrian hit by vehicle along dangerous highway

        premium_icon Pedestrian hit by vehicle along dangerous highway

        News A car has hit a pedestrian on the Warrego Highway

        The 6 classic movies to get you through COVID-19

        premium_icon The 6 classic movies to get you through COVID-19

        Movies Are you running low on flicks to get you through?