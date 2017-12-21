Menu
Murder charge after fatal stabbing

Police are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed during an argument at a Brisbane home. File picture
A WOMAN has been charged with murder following the fatal stabbing of a 35-year-old man in Brisbane's west overnight.

Police will allege there was an altercation between the two - who were known to each other - at a home at Chapel Hill about 9pm last night.

The man received a serious injury to the chest during the altercation, police say.

He received medical help at the scene but died as a result of his injuries.

Police have confirmed a young boy was in the house at the time of the incident.

A 36-year-old Chapel Hill woman was taken into custody and has been charged with one count of murder.

She is due to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court today.

