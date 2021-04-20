Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The death of a 48-year-old man following an incident at a home over the weekend has led police to charge a person with murder.
The death of a 48-year-old man following an incident at a home over the weekend has led police to charge a person with murder.
Crime

Murder charge after ‘disturbance’ at home

by Angie Raphael
20th Apr 2021 12:59 PM

A 43-year-old man has been charged with murder following an incident at a home in Perth's north over the weekend.

Police were called to a property on Wanneroo Road in Greenwood about 1.45pm on Sunday over an alleged "disturbance".

"A short time later, further information was received that a 48-year-old man was seriously injured," police said in a statement on Tuesday.

The injured man was taken to Joondalup Health Campus, where he died.

Homicide squad detectives have charged a Balcatta man with murder.

He is scheduled to face Joondalup Magistrates Court later on Tuesday.

Originally published as Murder charge after 'disturbance' at home

crime murder violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BANG: Ipswich neighbourhood shaken by ‘gunshots’

        Premium Content BANG: Ipswich neighbourhood shaken by ‘gunshots’

        News ‘I know they weren’t fireworks – they definitely had that after-crack like a firearm has’

        Vehicle crashes down embankment on major hwy

        Premium Content Vehicle crashes down embankment on major hwy

        Breaking Minor traffic delays were experienced as emergency crews tended to two patients

        • 20th Apr 2021 12:30 PM
        MP backs Royal Commission into veteran suicide

        Premium Content MP backs Royal Commission into veteran suicide

        News More veterans have died from suicide than in combat since the war in Afghanistan...

        Premier’s vow as AFL backs Gabba’s $1bn Olympic upgrade

        Premium Content Premier’s vow as AFL backs Gabba’s $1bn Olympic upgrade

        Sport Gabba to get $1bn Olympic-sized transformation