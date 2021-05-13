Menu
A man has been charged with murder after another man was found unresponsive in a Sydney apartment building following an alleged assault.
Crime

Murder charge after car park fight ends in death

by Heath Parkes-Hupton
13th May 2021 1:10 PM

A man has been charged with murder after another man found critically injured in the carpark of an apartment block in Sydney's east died from his injuries.

Phillip Papaefthymiou was arrested near the Rushcutters Bay building on Wednesday afternoon following reports of an alleged ssault at the Kings Cross Road complex.

Another man, 39, was found unresponsive at the scene with critical injuries.

Paramedics performed CPR but the man died after he was taken to St Vincent's Hospital.

Mr Papaefthymiou, 42, was also taken to hospital under police guard before being charged with murder.

He has been refused bail to appear before Central Local Court on Thursday.

Originally published as Murder charge after carpark fight: cops

