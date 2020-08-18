Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Queensland Police have charged a woman with murder following the death of a man in Alexandra Hills.
Queensland Police have charged a woman with murder following the death of a man in Alexandra Hills.
Crime

Murder charge after bayside death

by Brayden Heslehurst
18th Aug 2020 9:32 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman has been charged with murder after the death of an elderly man in a bayside suburb near Brisbane last week.

The arrest comes after investigations from detectives following the 64-year-old man's death in Alexandra Hills on Friday, August 14.

Police were called to an address on Jasmine St around 10.30am after the man was found dead before a crime scene was declared and an investigation was launched.

A 66-year-old Alexandra Hills woman has today been charged with murder domestic violence and will appear in the Cleveland Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Police investigations are continuing.

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811
  2. DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636
  3. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463
domestic violence editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘FREE MONEY’: ‘Never been better time’ to build first home

        Premium Content ‘FREE MONEY’: ‘Never been better time’ to build first home

        Business Despite tough economic times, now is being described as the perfect time to build your first home. But buyers are being urged to be cautious. Here's why.

        Crews save home from bedroom fire

        Premium Content Crews save home from bedroom fire

        News Firefighters managed to save a home from flames after a fire broke out in a bedroom...

        Revealed: 10 of Queensland’s worst neighbour disputes

        Premium Content Revealed: 10 of Queensland’s worst neighbour disputes

        News Neighbours from hell: Some of our worst backyard brawlers

        IN COURT: Names of 153 people appearing in court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: Names of 153 people appearing in court today

        News Every day the QT publishes a full list of those appearing in...