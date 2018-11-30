Menu
Sam Robert Price-Purcell disappeared on February 16, 2015.
News

Murder charge adjourned again by Toowoomba court

Peter Hardwick
by
29th Nov 2018 3:45 PM | Updated: 30th Nov 2018 6:11 AM
ONE of two men charged with murder arising from the assumed death of Sam Price-Purcell has had his case adjourned again in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court.

Leyburn man Michael Jay Evans was not in court for the brief mention of the case today but was represented by his solicitor Andrew Bale who appeared by telephone.

Mr Bale said he was working through the file with his client and asked for an adjournment to sort some matters out.

Magistrate Damian Carroll acceded to the request and adjourned the case for mention back in the same court on December 20.

Evans, 36, and Owen James Harris, 30, are charged with murder of Sam Price-Purcell who was last seen getting into a yellow Holden Commodore in the Brisbane suburb of Mitchelton on February 16, 2015.

It is believed he was travelling to Toowoomba in the company of others.

His body has never been found.

Harris's case is due for mention in Toowoomba Magistrates Court on December 14.
 

