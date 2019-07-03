Murder case in court

Menu
INVESTIGATION: Police at the alleged crime scene at Mountain Bell Ln, Springfield Lakes.
3rd Jul 2019 5:50 PM
THE man charged with the murder of his partner in Springfield Lakes late on Monday night did not appear in court yesterday.

Sandraseghram Radhakrishnan, 58, did not appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court when the matter was mentioned briefly before Magistrate Kurt Fowler.

It was adjourned to later this month.

He was represented by Legal Aid lawyer Allana Davie.

Radhakrishnan will remain in custody and the matter will be heard again in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on July 24.

Paramedics were called to a Mountain Bell Ln house about 10pm Monday, where they found a 52-year-old woman's body.

Police said the accused was known to the victim and did not sustain any serious or obvious injuries.

It is believed the man made the initial emergency call and was at the house when emergency services arrived.

Police confirmed the couple had only returned from a month-long trip to South East Asia on Monday and both were long-term permanent residents of Australia.

