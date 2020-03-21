Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man accused of murder will have the option of a judge-alone trial as the justice system grapples with delays due to the coronavirus.
A man accused of murder will have the option of a judge-alone trial as the justice system grapples with delays due to the coronavirus.
Crime

Murder accused’s trial faces uncertainty over virus

by TESS IKONOMOU
21st Mar 2020 7:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN accused of murder will have the option of a judge-alone trial as the justice system grapples with delays due to the coronavirus.

Daniel Andrew Novley has pleaded not guilty to murder and was due to be on trial in the Townsville Supreme Court last Monday, but before a jury could be empaneled the court was told by telephone that defence barrister Scott Geeves' wife had been asked to attend the Townsville University Hospital to be tested for the coronavirus.

On Tuesday the matter was mentioned again and Justice David North asked Mr Geeves if his client would consider being tried before himself.

Crown Prosecutor Nigel Rees said the family of the alleged murder victim had travelled from New Zealand and would want to be present during the trial.

Justice North adjourned the matter until Monday.

coronaviruspromo

Originally published as Murder accused's trial faces uncertainty over virus

coronavirus court crime daniel andrew novley editors picks health murder

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Heinous past of pregnant teen’s murderer

        premium_icon Heinous past of pregnant teen’s murderer

        Crime Over 40 years before Rodney Wayne Williams was found guilty of the murder of pregnant Tiffany Taylor, he was involved in another unspeakable crime interstate.

        • 21st Mar 2020 6:02 AM
        LNP senator moving office from Brisbane to Springfield

        premium_icon LNP senator moving office from Brisbane to Springfield

        Politics ‘It’s a part of Queensland that’s undergoing great growth'.

        Silver screen service to nip virus in bud

        premium_icon Silver screen service to nip virus in bud

        News Ipswich drive-in theatre introduces special app for coronavirus-free movie...