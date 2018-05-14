Menu
Eunji Ban was 22. John Weekes
Murder-accused's lawyers vent frustration

John Weekes
14th May 2018 12:37 PM

MURDER accused Alex Reuben McEwan could face trial in September over the death of student Eunji Ban.

Mr McEwan was found not fit to stand trial last year.

On Monday, defence counsel John Allen told Brisbane Supreme Court lawyers had asked the prison mental health service for information but got "absolutely no response as to who the treating practitioner is”.

The court heard Mr McEwan was taking medication but had recently been too unwell to talk to a solicitor.

Justice David Boddice said he wanted to avoid any situation where Mr McEwan "just progressively deteriorates” to the point where a trial could not proceed properly.

The trial is expected to last four weeks.

"The projection is, I will try and make it in September if we can,” Justice Boddice added.

He listed the matter for review on May 22 and said the Chief Psychiatrist would need to be represented.

Mr McEwan, 24, was accused of killing the Korean student near Brisbane's Wickham Park on November 24, 2013. -NewsRegional

