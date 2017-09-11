Murder accused's online search: 'Best way to dispose of body'

Brenden Jacob Bennetts

MURDER accused Brenden Jacob Bennetts allegedly searched YouTube for the "best way to dispose of a body" the day before teenager Jayde Kendall disappeared.

Details from his seized mobile phone were discussed at the 21-year-old's murder trial on Monday.

Neil Robertson from Queensland Police's electronic evidence unit said analysis of the phone also found a contact called "Jayde" was last contacted at 3.20pm on the day she vanished.

The last message, from Mr Bennetts's phone on August 14, 2015, simply said "car".

"Jayde" was contacted 13 times, but her contact details were then deleted from the phone, Mr Robertson said.

Defence counsel Michael Copley asked Mr Robertson whether YouTube contained content "from the serious to the silly, from the sinister to the humorous, and everything in between".

Mr Robertson agreed the website did.

And police could not determine what if anything Mr Bennetts looked at after entering the search term.

At Brisbane Supreme Court, Mr Bennetts, 21, has pleaded not guilty to murder, but guilty to interfering with a corpse and to manslaughter.

The Crown rejected the manslaughter plea, so the murder trial has gone ahead.

Mr Bennetts's exact movements on the day Jayde disappeared remain in dispute.

Footage from Valley Irrigation, on Gatton's southwest fringe, showed a red hatchback of the type Mr Bennetts drove travelling west at 3.25pm, a police detective said on Monday afternoon.

The detective claimed there were three possible routes from there to Upper Tenthill.

One was south, via Gatton Clifton Rd. The second involved turning left at Grantham. Police claimed the third way was through Flagstone Creek Rd.

Valley Irrigation footage captured a red hatchback again at 5.21pm.

At 5.48pm, CCTV footage showed Mr Bennetts, his left hand up, leaning against a wall and covering his face at an ATM.

Last week, homicide detective Christopher Knight said Mr Bennetts initially denied the person depicted was him, but later changed tack, claiming Jayde gave him her PIN number for petrol money.

The court on Monday was also shown drone footage of the area where Jayde, 16, was found on August 27, 2015.

A few rows of trees separated the dry, dusty fields in Upper Tenthill, 13km southwest of Gatton, where Jayde went to school.

The trial continues. -NewsRegional