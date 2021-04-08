Murder accused ‘jumped on victim’s head’

A man on trial for murdering his housemate promised he would not hurt him again after jumping on his head, a Supreme Court jury has heard.

A man on trial for murdering his housemate promised he would not hurt him again after jumping on his head, a Supreme Court jury has heard.

Murder accused Nikola Milosevic jumped on Danny Barber's head as he lay in bed before promising a woman who tried to intervene in the fight that he would not hurt him anymore, a jury has heard.

Michelle Williams was visiting another man who lived with Milosevic and Mr Barber in North Plympton on the night Mr Barber died in August 2019.

She went to defuse an argument between the men in Mr Barber's bedroom.

Milosevic is standing trial for murder in the Supreme Court, after having pleaded guilty to manslaughter but not guilty to murdering Mr Barber.

Ms Williams told the jury that as she entered the room she saw Milosevic "jumping" on Mr Barber's head while he lay in bed.

"As I was running in, Nik was standing, jumping, on his head," she told the jury.

She said she yelled at Milosevic to stop.

"He stopped for a second and I went to pull him off the bed," she said.

"As he jumped off he punched Dan in the stomach and went out of the room."

She said Mr Barber was "slightly" moving at the time and yelling, but she was unable to make out what he was saying.

Ms Williams retrieved a packet of peas and corn from the freezer which she tied to his head using a tea towel.

Danny Barber. Picture: South Australian Police.

She later bumped into Milosevic in the hallway at the house.

"I asked him if he would stop doing that to Danny because Danny was obviously pretty hurt at the time," she said.

She told the jury Milosevic then told her Mr Barber "needed to be taught a lesson".

"I asked him to promise me he wouldn't hurt him again and he promised me that he wouldn't."

The jury has previously heard Milosevic continued to beat Mr Barber to death over several hours.

Another housemate living at the property at the time, Donovan Walker, also gave evidence on Thursday, telling the jury he watched as Milosevic repeatedly struck Mr Barber with a metal baseball bat in the back yard "like he was hitting a ball".

"He sort of did a circle around him and had the bat up … and he struck him, struck him in the leg," he said.

"(Mr Barber) just kept saying harder, but it had to have hurt."

Mr Walker said he then went inside the house because he "didn't want anything to do with it".

The jury was previously told witnesses had also seen Milosevic strike Mr Barber with a bicycle and wheelie bin.

Opening the trial on Wednesday, prosecutor Carmen Matteo told the jury there was an ongoing tension between the men stemming an arguments over the internet connection and a motorbike of Mr Barber's which Milosevic borrowed and was stolen.

The trial, before Justice Peek and a jury of 14 people, continues.

Originally published as Murder accused 'jumped on victim's head'