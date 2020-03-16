Menu
Police roadblock on Markai Rd, Lockyer Waters, following an alleged homicide on March 14, 2020. Picture: Dominic Elsome.
Murder accused in court after alleged Lockyer Valley shooting

Ross Irby
16th Mar 2020 2:58 PM
TRADIE Christopher Frank remains in custody after being charged with the murder of a Lockyer Valley man.

In a brief mention before Ipswich Magistrates Court on Monday, 34-year-old Christopher Warren Arthur Frank from Laidley faced one charge of committing the murder of Troy Bellingham, 40, at Lockyer Waters on Friday, March 13.

The alleged incident is believed to have taken place that evening sometime before midnight.

No details were given in court and Frank, a refrigeration mechanic, did not apply for bail.

On Sunday police said a man’s body had been located with a gunshot wound after Gatton CIB officers were called to a Lockyer Waters property in Markai Rd at 12.15am Saturday.

Mr Bellingham was a father and a resident of Fernvale.

