Murder accused faces weapons charges

LAIDLEY tradie Christopher Warren Arthur Frank went before an Ipswich court this week charged with drug and weapons offences.

Appearing from jail via video-link, Ipswich Magistrates Court heard the 34-year-old also faces a charge of murder. That charge was not before the court.

Frank is charged with three counts of unlawful possession of weapons; possession of dangerous drugs; possession of anything used in the commission of a crime; unlawful possession of suspected stolen property; and failing to appear at court.

The weapons charges relate to alleged matters at Forest Hill on July 16 last year, and include possession of a taser baton and a flick knife.

Magistrate David Shepherd said Frank’s legal representative mentioned that he also faces a charge of murder.

Frank appeared at Ipswich Magistrates Court on March 16 charged with the murder of Troy Bellingham, 40, at Lockyer Waters on March 13. The matters were adjourned to June 24.