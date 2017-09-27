Murder accused didn’t want to ‘lose his head’

Eunji Ban was found dead in 2013, a former Ipswich man stands accused of her murder

ALEX Reuben McEwan told police he quit smoking marijuana before Eunji Ban was killed because he did not want to lose his mind, a murder trial has heard.

"I quit smoking pot about two months ago. I didn't want to lose my head."

"I know heaps of other people that [got] loose," Mr McEwan told police the day after the 22 year-old Korean student was killed in central Brisbane and dumped in Wickham Park.

The audio recording from November 25, 2013 was played to jurors at Brisbane Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Mr McEwan, a 23 year-old formerly of Ipswich, has pleaded not guilty to murder.

The latest evidence came after the jury heard Mr McEwan told police he had been waiting to "kill someone" all his life - and Ms Ban died because she was the first person he saw early one morning.

Mr McEwan also told police he "bashed the s*** out of her face" and spoke of a demon tormenting him.

"It's been troubling me my whole life," he said as he rode in a police car.

The trial previously heard from Mr McEwan's friend Alex Urquhart, originally from Biloela.

Mr Urquhart said his friend was never violent towards women or strangers.

The trial continues.

-NewsRegional