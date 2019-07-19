Mundine to make boxing comeback

ANTHONY Mundine will fly to Brisbane on Saturday to announce a comeback fight against Gold Coast kickboxing great John 'Wayne' Parr.

The bout will be fought under boxing rules with a weight limit of 75kg.

The fight will be formally announced on Saturday night at Brisbane's Pullman Hotel fight night where the two old rivals will come face to face.

Mundine says he does not want to be remembered for his 96-second KO defeat against Jeff Horn last November and is confident of outboxing the hard-as-nails Gold Coast fighter.

As well as more than a hundred kickboxing and Muay Thai fights, Parr is a former Australian middleweight boxing champion.

Brisbane promoter Steve Wijangco said the fight would take place either at the Gold Coast Convention Centre or Brisbane Convention Centre in November and would be promoted as Australia's version of the Floyd Mayweather-Conor MacGregor fight - two champs from different combat sports in the twilight of their careers.

The weight limit will be 4kg more than when a weight-drained Mundine went down against Horn at Suncorp Stadium last November.

Anthony Mundine is floored by Jeff Horn during their bout in Brisbane last November. The fight was over in 96 seconds. Picture: AAP

Mundine is 44 and Parr, 43, although the Gold Coast fighter has been much more active in the ring in recent years, winning kickboxing bouts in Brisbane, Florence, London and California.

He has another kickboxing bout in Japan scheduled for August as a warm-up for the Mundine fight.

Mundine said he was only 77kg now and would be much stronger for Parr than he was for Horn.

Parr has spent most of his life involved in martial arts and began training in taekwondo at age 11. He had his first kickboxing fight at 14.

From 1996 he lived in a Muay Thai kickboxing camp in Thailand off and on for four years, winning two world titles in the sport.

John Wayne Parr is a 10-time Muay Thai world champion. Picture: Jared Williams

In 1998 he became a professional boxer and won the Australian middleweight title at Jupiters Casino in 2001.

In 13 pro fights his only defeats were against world champ Sakio Bika, Australian champ Ian McLeod and world title challenger Nader Hamdan. He was never stopped.

He has held multiple world kickboxing titles and is confident he will be too physically tough and battle-hardened for Mundine, who is a former world super-middleweight boxing champion.