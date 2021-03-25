Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Tribute to Mundine over kindness to dying sister had everyone in tears
Tribute to Mundine over kindness to dying sister had everyone in tears
Sport

Mundine speech had everyone in tears

by Mark St John
25th Mar 2021 5:35 AM

Gorden Tallis was reduced to tears in summing up what his former teammate and league and boxing legend Anthony Mundine means to him and his family.

Tallis revealed a tearful anecdote about his sister who was dying in hospital up in Brisbane years ago when Mundine was playing for the Dragons.

Watch The 2021 NRL Telstra Premiership Live & On-Demand with No Ad-Breaks During Play. New to Kayo? > Get your 14-day free trial now & start streaming instantly >

"My sister was dying in hospital," Tallis said on NRL Tonight.

"I rang the hospital and said hey, my sisters name was Janita and she said hey I have got to go Anthony is here.

"I was thinking no one is more important than your family at this moment. Who is Anthony?

"She said I have got to go Anthony just walked in the room.

"So I rang mum and said I think Janita is talking to people that I don't even know. So I rang her and it was actually Anthony Mundine flew from Sydney to go up there and see my sister.

"That's the person that we all know away from the person from sport.

"You guys see the sportsmen but I see the gentle beautiful soul."

 

Mundine, 45, scored 59 tries in 127 games for the Dragons and Broncos before switching to boxing where he finished with a record of 48 wins and 11 losses.

He will go down as a legend in both sports, but Tallis believes his true legacy is away from the sporting arena.

 

Originally published as Mundine speech had everyone in tears

More Stories

anthony mundine boxing rugby league sport

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council spent $250k on ‘Smart City’ research trip

        Premium Content Council spent $250k on ‘Smart City’ research trip

        Council News A ‘key cost’ for the project was a trip to the United States and Japan taken by former mayors Paul Pisasale and Andrew Antoniolli and senior council figures

        RAAF personnel put lifesaving skills to the test

        Premium Content RAAF personnel put lifesaving skills to the test

        News QUT students were invited to take part in the practice as medical personnel put...

        Good and bad news for dams post deluge

        Premium Content Good and bad news for dams post deluge

        News Almost half the region’s dams are now spilling as a result of the rain this week

        ‘More than 10’ girls in drain'

        Premium Content ‘More than 10’ girls in drain'

        Crime Inquest hears of horror Sharron Phillips’ confession