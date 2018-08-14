Munchies drive-off from Ipswich service station

BEHIND the wheel of her silver Holden Commodore, Allyssa Male zipped into a Puma servo and dashed into the shop.

Then ran out clutching two packets of crunchy Pringles and two cans of drink. Then she drove off.

But the only thing was Ms Male didn't bother to pay for her fast-food munchies.

Allyssa Jane Male, 22, from Leichhardt, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to stealing the foodstuffs from the service station at West Ipswich.

Prosecutor Sergeant Tracey Laing said the items were valued at $20.50.

She said Male admits taking the items, saying that she had no money at the time and was thirsty.

Police interviewed Male after tracking her through the car registration plates.

"I was totally homeless at the time," Male told the court.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum noted she had prior similar offences.

Male was convicted and fined $150. And ordered to pay restitution.