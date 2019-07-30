Mum's warning on dodgy builders after $2200 fence falls over

FURIOUS: Karen Carstens wants others to be wary after she paid $700 for a poorly-built fence that shook when she touched it.

FURIOUS: Karen Carstens wants others to be wary after she paid $700 for a poorly-built fence that shook when she touched it. Cordell Richardson

A SIMPLE front fence has created weeks of costly problems for an Ipswich mother, who is now urging others to be wary of sub-standard builders.

Karen Carstens hired a fencing company to build a $2200 fence at the front of her Raceview home.

After four weeks of delays, she was told by the owner that the construction, consisting of pool fence panels and pre-used timber posts, was finished.

On closer inspection, Mrs Carstens discovered some posts had not been concreted, screws weren't properly installed and the whole structure was wobbly.

"I was absolutely shocked by the workmanship,” she said.

"When I pushed it I saw the post moving.”

Calls and texts to the owner demanding a refund of her $700 deposit went unanswered.

He told the QT the fence was not finished and he intended to return to re-concrete posts and install gates.

The hospital nurse has started taking the fence down, concerned about it collapsing onto children walking past.

Mrs Carstens wants her experience to be a warning to others "to be aware of dodgy operators”.

"My concern is someone else is going to be ripped off,” she said.

"I don't want that workmanship to affect someone else.”

Mrs Carstens admitted she did not see the company owner's building licence or ABN; something she would do in future.

"I took him out of the goodness of my heart,” she said.