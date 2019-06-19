Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Harley Amos (left), Michael Bowden (top right) and Scott “Moses” Bradley (bottom right) died in hit and run crashes.
Harley Amos (left), Michael Bowden (top right) and Scott “Moses” Bradley (bottom right) died in hit and run crashes.
News

Mums vow to keep fighting after hit-and-run deaths of sons

by Grace Mason
19th Jun 2019 10:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Three Far North mothers campaigning for stricter driving laws after their sons were killed in hit and run crashes vow to keep fighting after their petition was rejected by the State Government.

Cairns man Scott "Moses" Bradley, 24, Ravenshoe's Michael Bowden, 20, and Harley Amos, 18, from Mareeba, died in crashes which led to someone being charged.

More than 9600 people signed a petition, put to the State Government by Mr Bradley's mother, Janice, calling for tougher penalties.

Scott Robert Bradley was killed in a hit and run incident in 2016.
Scott Robert Bradley was killed in a hit and run incident in 2016.

She, along with Mr Bowden's mother, Rachael, and Mr Harley's mum, Katrina Whiteley, wanted longer sentences for those who left the scene of a crash and immediate driver's licence suspension for anyone who killed or maimed someone with a vehicle.

Transport Minister Mark Bailey, responding to the petition, said it was not "appropriate" to link drink-driving penalties with criminal charges such as leaving the scene of a crash.

"The behaviour of an offender who leaves the scene of a crash where a person is killed or seriously injured is different to a person who drinks and drives," he said in a response tabled in parliament last week.

Harley Amos, of Mareeba.
Harley Amos, of Mareeba.


Mrs Bradley said they were disappointed by the response and thought the minister had misunderstood what they were asking for.

"We're going to keep fighting because we know there are a lot of people in the community who support us," she said.

"We've got lots of ideas of what we can do next."

Mrs Bradley said they needed people to "speak up and show their support" by penning letters to the minister to lobby for the tougher laws.

Ravenshoe family Rachael and Scott Bowden are campaigning for the laws to change after their son Michael Bowden (pictured) was killed in a hit and run incident in 2018.
Ravenshoe family Rachael and Scott Bowden are campaigning for the laws to change after their son Michael Bowden (pictured) was killed in a hit and run incident in 2018.

More Stories

crash crime fatality hit and run petition queensland government

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: 700 bits of memorabilia bought with your money

    PHOTOS: 700 bits of memorabilia bought with your money

    Council News You paid for them, and now the council wants to know what you want to do with them.

    'Hell of a show' for Fernvale: campdraft organisers push on

    premium_icon 'Hell of a show' for Fernvale: campdraft organisers push on

    News Grab your Akubra and pull on your best pair of jeans .

    • 19th Jun 2019 11:00 AM
    UN boss flies high for Pacific meetings

    premium_icon UN boss flies high for Pacific meetings

    News The Spartan proved well-suited for supporting the task.

    Preparing RAAF working dogs for important job ahead

    premium_icon Preparing RAAF working dogs for important job ahead

    News Pups are about to graduate "primary school”.