Mum’s verbal spray on Ipswich train earns fine

A young mum pleaded guilty to public nuisance and drinking on a train following an argument with another passenger. Picture: Cordell Richardson

A MUM’S verbal tirade on an Ipswich train has cost her hundreds of dollars in fines.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard Stephanie Gumbleton was on a Rosewood-bound train at 2.10pm when she was involved in an argument.

It ended with her being met by police and charged.

Stephanie Lee Gumbleton, 27, from Rosewood, pleaded guilty to creating a public nuisance on a train on November 5; and drinking alcohol on a train.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Bernard Elmore said police received a complaint that a woman with a child in a pram was being disruptive and arguing with a man in the train carriage.

The court heard Gumbleton threw a can of alcohol at the man.

Snr Const. Elmore said Gumbleton told the officers that when she entered the carriage she approached a couple who she knew.

“She assaulted the male. Threw an open can of liquor at him, hit his chest,” Snr Const. Elmore said.

“It sprayed over the carriage.

“She says she drank liquor on the train.”

He said a ticket for both offences would have been $799.

Defence lawyer Leah Scott said Gumbleton accepted she has some issues with alcohol.

“I’ll give you a discount,” Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said, referring to the fine for the ticketed offence.

Gumbleton was fined $600.