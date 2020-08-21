Mum’s Toyota taken away after ‘foolish mistake’

A MUM’S family Toyota was seized by police and impounded when she was caught blatantly breaching a court disqualification.

As punishment, Renae Tuaineiti has been ordered off the road for two more years.

Tuaineiti, 33, from Gailes, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified by court order at Goodna on July 17.

Prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick said police intercepted Tuaineiti at 7.15pm on a Friday night behind the wheel of a white Toyota Camry.

When asked to produce her licence she admitted she did not have one.

Sgt Dick said her male passenger held a license, with Tuaineiti saying she had only just taken over driving from him.

Police seized her Camry and it was immobilised for 90 days, until mid-October.

Sgt Dick said Tuaineiti went before an Ipswich court on December 18 last year for a traffic offence and the magistrate disqualified her for driving for two years.

The court heard a jail term could be imposed for the offence.

Defence lawyer Alexis Oxley conceded that a jail term was in range but sought that this be suspended if imposed.

“She made a very foolish mistake to get into the driver’s seat when her partner got food,” Ms Oxley said.

“She had been using carshare to get to work.”

Magistrate Kurt Fowler noted Tuaineiti had a previous offence for driving when disqualified.

“It is her second disqualified drive. Prior to that it was an unlicensed drive offence,” Mr Fowler said.

“In light of your early plea and I suspect this will be the last time, I will fine you $1500.”

Mr Fowler disqualified her from driving for another two years.