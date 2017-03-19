30°
Opinion

'I thought I had this parenting thing under control'

Charisse Farr | 19th Mar 2017 4:00 PM
If you're a parent, chances are you've often felt like this at the start of the school year. Don't worry, you're not alone.
If you're a parent, chances are you've often felt like this at the start of the school year. Don't worry, you're not alone. SIphotography

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A new school year is always a mixed bag of emotions: excitement (for new friends and adventures), despair (at having to battle with rolls of contact), sadness (because the holidays are over), apprehension (of the unknown), and anguish (at the thought of having to make school lunches every damn day).

Having a child in Year 3, I thought I had this parenting/schooling thing somewhat under control. But, as always, parenting seems to be a make-it-up-as-you-go-along kind of gig. And you know what? I'm loving it.

I'm generally a regimented, schedule-driven person. In the past, our fridge had rosters and lists of things that had to be done every day. And while I found that works to some extent, I wanted life this year to be less hectic. Less regimented. Less scheduled. And more enjoyable.

So, what's different this year for us? For one, I'm not taking things too seriously. I'm letting the child sleep in a little later during weekdays. You'd think that this would make us rush more in the mornings, but it seems to have the opposite effect.

The extra 20 minutes allows me to get lunch out, uniforms out and get ready for the day. That extra time also means I have time to find my centre for the day.

That extra 20 minutes means that I can have my coffee in peace.

I've also been more conscious of how I talk in the morning. My tone, the way I say things, the way I request for things to be done. I had found myself 'commanding' and yelling often, and had a major realisation: I would NEVER speak to my husband or another adult in that tone - what on earth made it ok to speak to my child in that way?

So, there's a couple of small, but slightly difficult, changes that I've made so far. Our mornings are running smoother. There has been less yelling, less tantrums, and less stress. And life has become more enjoyable.

Charisse Farr inhabits a little Spanish mission home in Ipswich with her husband, her 7-going-on-17 year old little boy, a grumpy cat named Storm, and the ever-excitable mini-moxie-cross Penny.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  opinion parenting schooling

Bill Shorten accuses Malcolm Turnbull of a tweet meltdown

Bill Shorten accuses Malcolm Turnbull of a tweet meltdown

BILL Shorten has accused Malcolm Turnbull of having a “tweet meltdown” over his response to a report about government cuts in the May budget.

PHOTOS: Beer extravaganza with local twist

Reg Beadle, Colin Appleton, Jane Appleton, Olive Beadle, Dan Beadle and Kate Perry at the Pumpyard Bar and Brewery on Sunday.

Brewsvegas showcases local craft beer and produce

Gardening tips for autumn

With TAFE Queensland South West Horticulture Teacher, Paul Luck

'I thought I had this parenting thing under control'

If you're a parent, chances are you've often felt like this at the start of the school year. Don't worry, you're not alone.

Parenting through the eyes of an Ipswich mum

Local Partners

VIDEO: Take a tour of retail giant's new Booval digs

Harvey Norman reveals new space with more departments and more jobs

Have $12.50? Ipswich store sells fashion for peanuts

Cryil Wheeler, Elaine Drennan, Helen Wheeler and Kerry Walker work at the St Pauls Varierty Market.

Poppin' labels with $20 in your pocket will leave some change

PHOTOS: Beer extravaganza with local twist

Reg Beadle, Colin Appleton, Jane Appleton, Olive Beadle, Dan Beadle and Kate Perry at the Pumpyard Bar and Brewery on Sunday.

Brewsvegas showcases local craft beer and produce

Five things to do this weekend

The RAAF Amberley Aviation Heritage Centre has a free public open day this Sunday.

What's on in Ipswich

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

Broadway coming to 'The Swich'

We chat with performer Douglas Webster

Legendary musician Chuck Berry has died at 90

Legendary musician Chuck Berry has died aged 90, police have confirmed.

TRIBUTES are pouring in for the musical icon after he passed away.

Melissa George tells of night of terror

Australian actor Melissa George talks with Steve Pennell about the night she was assaulted by her French entrepreneur husband. Picture: Seven’s Sunday Night.Source:Supplied

She takes a deep breath and tells her side of the story...

What's on the small screen this week

Idris Elba and Dermot Crowley in a scene from the TV series Luther.

IDRIS Elba returns in Luther and final MAFS dinner promises drama.

Books: Defective detective the star of dark thriller

A flawed Aidan Watts is an enigma in this dark thriller

New Monopoly tokens to replace old favourites

Mr Monopoly won't be making an appearance on the board in the new version of the game.

THE results are in.

Amanda Seyfried caught up in nude photo scandal

Amanda Seyfried.

AMANDA Seyfried calls for nude photos of her be removed from the web

IDEAL FIRST HOME OR INVESTMENT

70 Glenelg Drive, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 1 $279,000

A fantastic opportunity awaits for first home buyers or investors, with no work to be done, its ready for you to move in straight away, and a massive yard in the...

“HILDEAN” CLASSIC FEDERATION CHARACTER IN PREMIUM LOCATION

89A South Station Road, Silkstone 4304

House 3 1 2 Offers Over...

WALK TO BOOVAL FAIR, SCHOOLS AND RAIL TIMELESS FEATURES & APPEAL This delightful character home sits privately nestled behind a screen of established gardens ...

A Surprise Awaits

11 Geraldine Avenue, North Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 2 $319,000...

What a great, honest highset family home. Beautifully maintained and presented with pride. Homes of this quality and presentation at this price are rare. A sea...

ESCAPE TO YOUR OWN PRIVATE SANCTUARY IN THE HEART OF IPSWICH!

104 Warwick Road, Ipswich 4305

House 3 2 8 $399,000

Escape to your very own land of enchanted gardens where you can escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life yet be only two minutes from the Ipswich CBD. This...

SOMETHING SPECIAL FOR BOTH FAMILIES AND INVESTORS!

5 Larsen Street, Leichhardt 4305

House 2 1 1 $219,000

This feature packed family home is a real surprise package and is sure to appeal to both home owners looking for a feature packed and beautifully presented home or...

CIRCUMSTANCES CHANGED !!! PROPERTY MUST SELL !!! HUGE PRICE REDUCTION !!

00 Goebels Rd ( Cnr M Hines Rd), Mount Forbes 4340

House 3 1 3 Offers From...

FIVE ACRE COUNTRY ESCAPE WITHIN MINUTES OF THE CITY TWO MAGESTIC NORFOLK PINES to Welcome Your Entry “A” Frame Double Storey Home (circa 1982) on LOCAL HISTORIC ...

NEARLY NEW IN PARKLANDS ESTATE

29 Piping Court, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 $439,000

Why have the hassle of building when you can move straight into this stylish 3 year old home in a quiet street in the sought after Parklands Estate in...

FULLY RENOVATED HOUSE PLUS GRANNY FLAT!

299 Hume Street, Toowoomba South 4350

House 4 3 1 $459,000

Positioned in the popular South Toowoomba precinct and only 2km to the CBD, this fully renovated home PLUS granny flat is perfect for those looking for space...

The Entertainer

18 Kelso Close, Yamanto 4305

House 4 1 2 $419,000

Work commitments have become available to the owner and with this they have decided to sell their much beloved “Home” home situated in the very popular...

APPROX 7 ACRES (2 lots), 3 BED, 2 BATH + SHED

17 Cornish Street, Bundamba 4304

House 3 2 OFFERS FROM $399K...

This property has plenty to offer a buyer wanting a neat and tidy home and lots of land for a small hobby farm, quad bikes, horses, cattle, gardens etc. The...

Stylish Coast home lures buyers from four states

PRIZED POSITION: The six-bedroom house with swimming pool and floodlit tennis court is on 4562sq m.

Expansive property boasts serious space

Construction underway at $180m Ipswich development

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

Work has begun at new master-planned community

Council to auction private property over unpaid rates

Time is up for the owner of a 1750 square metre parcel of land at Moore who failed to pay their rate for more than three years before the council took over the property.

Bargain hunters' chance to snap up a block of land at auction

Time to buy: Rockhampton the most affordable in Queensland

Capricorn Coast continues to drawn in buyers

Coast's future clad in activewear, driven by youth

KEY: The planned SunCentral development for the Maroochydore CBD.

Bernard Salt paints picture of Coast's future and it's lycra-clad

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!