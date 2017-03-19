'I thought I had this parenting thing under control'

If you're a parent, chances are you've often felt like this at the start of the school year. Don't worry, you're not alone.

A new school year is always a mixed bag of emotions: excitement (for new friends and adventures), despair (at having to battle with rolls of contact), sadness (because the holidays are over), apprehension (of the unknown), and anguish (at the thought of having to make school lunches every damn day).

Having a child in Year 3, I thought I had this parenting/schooling thing somewhat under control. But, as always, parenting seems to be a make-it-up-as-you-go-along kind of gig. And you know what? I'm loving it.

I'm generally a regimented, schedule-driven person. In the past, our fridge had rosters and lists of things that had to be done every day. And while I found that works to some extent, I wanted life this year to be less hectic. Less regimented. Less scheduled. And more enjoyable.

So, what's different this year for us? For one, I'm not taking things too seriously. I'm letting the child sleep in a little later during weekdays. You'd think that this would make us rush more in the mornings, but it seems to have the opposite effect.

The extra 20 minutes allows me to get lunch out, uniforms out and get ready for the day. That extra time also means I have time to find my centre for the day.

That extra 20 minutes means that I can have my coffee in peace.

I've also been more conscious of how I talk in the morning. My tone, the way I say things, the way I request for things to be done. I had found myself 'commanding' and yelling often, and had a major realisation: I would NEVER speak to my husband or another adult in that tone - what on earth made it ok to speak to my child in that way?

So, there's a couple of small, but slightly difficult, changes that I've made so far. Our mornings are running smoother. There has been less yelling, less tantrums, and less stress. And life has become more enjoyable.

Charisse Farr inhabits a little Spanish mission home in Ipswich with her husband, her 7-going-on-17 year old little boy, a grumpy cat named Storm, and the ever-excitable mini-moxie-cross Penny.