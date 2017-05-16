26°
Lifestyle

'I was shocked' Mum's tears of joy after daughter's therapy

Anna Hartley
| 16th May 2017 5:00 AM Updated: 8:26 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AT NINE months old, Willow Baker couldn't sit up, stand and had no interest in trying to form words.

Just three weeks after starting physiotherapy with disability support service CPL, the cheeky Collingwood Park baby, who was born with Down syndrome, had already started sitting up by herself.

Her mum Jacinta Baker was shocked.

"By the fifth session, she was started to stand using props," she said.

"I almost cried with each milestone she was kicking, and I didn't believe it would happen so quickly."

Now, a few years later, Willow runs rings around her mum thanks to regular physiotherapy and speech therapy.

"I had a recommendation from another mum who uses CPL's services and I thought 'well, I'll give it a go'," Jacinta said.

"Willow turns five in September and is now running, climbing and jumping. We have trouble keeping up with her."

"It's been fantastic.

"She doesn't always take to people well but she did with everyone we met at CPL."

"When she was roughly 12 months old, she met with a physiotherapist at CPL.

"Willow would normally scream and cry when being made to push, but she took to the physio like they had known each other for ever.

"That was when Willow learned to stand and use equipment to stabilise herself."

Jacinta Baker of Collingwood with her daughter Willow Baker, 4, who has down syndrome.
Jacinta Baker of Collingwood with her daughter Willow Baker, 4, who has down syndrome. David Nielsen

Now the feisty four-year-old is able to play with her brothers and has developed a strong personality.

"She's not a girly-girl, we've established that," Jacinta said.

"She's very funny and enthusiastic about things now. She wants to be running around with her brothers and kicking a football.

"Now we can go to the park and she can run with them and we have to catch up. I think she wants to be a part of everything now she doesn't feel she has to sit on the sidelines any more. She gets in there and does whatever she wants."

A CPL spokeswoman said the service offered a range of therapies including physiotherapy, speech therapy and occupational therapy.

"We also provide community access and life skills programs," she said.

"Our children's therapy services keeps kids on track with reading and communication skills, picky eating, writing and holding a pencil, improving hand-eye coordination and playing.

"This supports them at school and at home, participate in sports, pursue their goals and increase their skills to set them up for life."

Jacinta said Willow worked on getting more speed when she ran and building her communication for when she started Prep next year.

"She's progressing well with CPL's speech therapy, we've only had 10 sessions and she's already saying 20-30 words," she said.

"She is repeating words from flash cards and navigating her iPad efficiently to do activities when she gets bored on those rainy days, all thanks to her speech therapists."

Jacinta said the organisation supported not only Willow, but herself as well.

"As a first-time single mum, at first I was a bit lost in everything. It was a major learning curve from the beginning," she said.

"Willow used to have to be carried everywhere which put a lot of strain on backs and muscles so I stayed home a lot.

"Once we started going to physio, they put me in touch with other mums so it was really good for both of us. Now as a family we are able to get out more."

The Collingwood Park mother offered her advice to other parents who might be in a similar situation.

"I would say try CPL. You don't really know until you give it a go. There's a high chance that it will work It's just incredible what they do."

About CPL:

  • The service used to be known as the Cerebral Palsy League, but now CPL stands for Choice, Passion and Life.
  • CPL's support packages include disability, therapy, employment and aged care services, so people can easily access all their services from one place.
  • The organisation has supported thousands of Queenslanders for more than 65 years.
Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  cpl disability support down syndrome family health ipswich

New application lodged over One Mile Hotel site

New application lodged over One Mile Hotel site

Developers have lodged new plans for the property where the One Mile Hotel once stood.

Countdown on for 2017 Ipswich Show

Scruffy the Monster Truck will be back at the Ipswich Show.

Great value for money fun for everyone in Ipswich

Government shakes up SPER laws as Ipswich racks up debt

PAYING UP: Ipswich residents owe $22.3 million to the State Penalties Enforcement Registry.

Non-financial options such as community work now on the cards.

Young people could get in the property market a lot sooner

DEVELOPER Tim Gurner makes a good point

Local Partners

New koala ambulance a Godsend for saving wildlife

City council donates vehicle to Ipswich Koala Protection Society.

10 jobs you can apply for right now

Job hunting generic. Classifieds generic. Employment generic.

Plenty on offer from across the region

Countdown on for 2017 Ipswich Show

Scruffy the Monster Truck will be back at the Ipswich Show.

Great value for money fun for everyone in Ipswich

What's on in Ipswich this weekend

TASTY: Decorated cake judging at the show.

Six things to do in the city and surrounds

Petula Clark delighted to sing live for Australian fans

STILL TOURING: English singer Petula Clark is coming to Queensland.

English star Petula Clark still puts on a great show, even at 84.

Countdown on for 2017 Ipswich Show

Great value for money fun for everyone in Ipswich

Netflix announces first-ever original Aussie series

Netflix announces its first ever original Australian series.

Netflix announces Tidelands, a supernatural crime drama.

Game of Thrones "prequels": George RR Martin spills

Kit Harington as Jon Snow in a scene from season six episode nine of Game of Thrones.

“What we’re talking about are new stories"

Q&A heats up as protesters say young people "targeted"

“Students have been protesting for generations,” he said.

So it's OK for men to bed hop, but a no-no for women?

Kaitlyn is the bad girl (apparently)

Does it make a difference if they’re a man or a woman?

'You’ve broken up my family'

It’s all set off by a photo of their partners in bed together

Irwins hoped for third baby before Crocodile Hunter's death

Steve Irwin with daughter Bindi.

“Steve said to me how excited he was when Bindi was born.”

BE IMPRESSED - MUST INSPECT !

9/13 John Staines Crescent, North Ipswich 4305

Unit 3 1 1 OFFERS FROM...

I am proud to present this delightful property to the market. Make time to inspect and I guarantee you will not be disappointed. This property would suit owner...

PRIME INVESTMENT OR FIRST HOME OPPORTUNITY

14 Brian Street, Riverview 4303

House 3 1 1 $249,000

QUIET CULDESAC LOCATION ADJACENT PARKLAND HANDY TO PUBLIC TRANSPORT, LOCAL SHOPS & RAIL SOLID 1950’s HOME – Built To Last Don’t miss the opportunity to start...

EXCELLENT LOCATION - WALK TO SCHOOL &amp; RAIL

17 Grafton Street East Ipswich, East Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 2 $279,000

YOU WILL KICK YOURSELF IF YOU MISS THIS ONE!! Great First Home or Investment. Situated on a generous allotment in a position of future potential ( 759SQM...

RARELY AVAILABLE! LARGE HOME, POOL, SHED, 1 ACRE

5 Richdale Court, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 4 Offers Over...

This highly sought after area is tightly held and properties rarely become available, so we are excited to bring this wonderful property to the market! You will...

COALFALLS TUDOR COTTAGE ON HIGH

51 Stephenson Street, Coalfalls 4305

House 3 2 2 $397,000

Set up high in Coalfalls amongst the trees and birds sits a beautifully restored Tudor Cottage. This double brick home built in 1975 was built to last. The home...

OWNERS CIRCUMSTANCES FORCE SALE - MUST BE SOLD

60 Sovereign Drive, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $379,000

Ideally located in one of the most sought after neighbourhoods in Ipswich is this near new modern terrace home. Perfectly suited for a busy young couple looking...

COUNTRY LIVESTYLE ON 15 ACRES

22 Winks Road, Peak Crossing 4306

House 3 2 10 $1,200,000

This masterly constructed and beautifully finished home exudes contemporary charm, balanced with modern appeal, all set in the ever popular country suburb of Peak...

Lifestyle Block Requiring Small Reno

52 Hanlon Street, Bundamba 4304

House 3 1 2 AUCTION - On Site...

Have you been looking for that great lifestyle block but you don't want to be living out of town. The home presents on over 1 hectare block that is fully fenced...

LOOKING FOR A NEW INVESTOR

9 Bickle Place, North Booval 4304

House 4 2 2 $315,000

This great lowset brick home offers a savvy investor the chance to enter the investment market or add to their growing property portfolio. Currently tenant to the...

FUTURE MONEY MAKER - LAND!

115 Stevens Road, Purga 4306

Rural 3 2 2 $999,000...

This large 79 acre property is all about location. It's within 10 minutes of Yamanto Shopping Centre, 10 minutes to Amberley Air Base, 15 minutes to Ipswich City...

Young people could get in the property market a lot sooner

DEVELOPER Tim Gurner makes a good point

6 spots in Ipswich to buy a new home for less than $400,000

16/07/03 120861 Travis with an auctioneers gavel Photo David Thomas / NewsMail

House and smashed avo for under $400K? It can be done

REAL ESTATE: M'Boro commercial property sells big

GOOD RETURNS: What was formerly known as Ian Harvey Dental in Maryborough, has been sold to new owners for $1,550,000.

A dental clinic has sold for more than $1 million.

Salt sees blue skies ahead for Sunshine Coast

Social commentator Bernard Salt speaking at the UDIA Sunshine Coast breakfast meeting at Maroochy Surf Club.

Future lies within the region's hands

Community comes first, not developers

These townhouses are for sale at the Glen Eden Mews Estate, Glen Eden, Gladstone.

Council needs to be more prudent about what projects they approve

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!