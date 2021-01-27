Menu
A mum has taken to Facebook in disgust after someone stole her groceries while she was distracted.
Mum’s shopping stolen by opportunistic ‘low-life’

Ebony Graveur
27th Jan 2021 7:30 AM
A DISGRUNTLED mother has taken to social media after her groceries were pinched by an opportunistic shopper.

The Lowood woman said on Facebook she was at Woolworths Fernvale on Sunday when someone stole her groceries.

LOCAL NEWS: Ipswich man turns himself in after hit and run

“I don’t know how someone can see a mum forget her shopping and wait to take it,” she said in the post.

“I have barely slept, with the two babies just screaming, and had a mum moment.

“But thanks for stealing something I now can’t afford to replace for myself.

“Whatever happened to the day where people would look out for each other? I still tell people if they drop coins and collect them for them to save their backs.”

A Lowood mum took to social media after someone stole her groceries while she was distracted.
The post, which was shared to a Fernvale online community page, attracted a flock of commenters, many of whom rushed to support the woman.

One commenter noted how easy it was to become distracted while shopping with children.

LOCAL NEWS: Stingers used to stop heartless thieves in stolen vehicles

“It certainly doesn’t deserve some low-life taking advantage of the situation and walking away with her shopping,” the commenter said.

“I’ve seen people leave shopping at the self-serve check-outs, even change left. It’s very easy to be distracted, especially with kids in tow.”

A Woolworths spokesman told the Queensland Times it was aware of the customer’s report.

“We are disappointed to hear about it,” the spokesman said.

“We’re hoping the customer can return to our Fernvale store to work through a resolution with our team.”

