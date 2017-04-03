MUM'S SHOCK: Surprise arrival for 'flood twins'

DRAMATIC ARRIVAL: Lilly and Tatum were born at the Ipswich Hospital during wild weather on Thursday night.

NEW mum Tahlia Kirk never expected to give birth while the rest of south-east Queensland was facing a major disaster.

The 26-year-old Laidley woman came into Ipswich for a regular appointment ahead of her due date on April 6.

She was expecting twins.

The weather was yet to turn foul and the rain had just started when she arrived on Thursday about 11.30am.

During her ante-natal appointment, testing showed something was wrong.

Tahlia's blood pressure was high and her feet were significantly swollen.

"At the last minute I got pre-eclampsia," Tahlia said.

"They took my blood and realised it was clotting in the tube every time.

"It came on very fast and I had to have a C-section which was disappointing because I had wanted a natural birth.

"I did sense something wasn't quite right.

"My feet had been swollen for a while."

Pre-eclampsia is a condition marked by a sudden, sharp rise in blood pressure and swelling of the face, hands and feet.

It affects blood flow to the placenta and can have significant impact on unborn babies, often leading to premature births.

Lilly and Tatum were born at the Ipswich Hospital during wild weather on Thursday night. Mum Tahlia Kirk. Rob Williams

Tahlia was taken to the intensive care unit after the caesarean operation but her twin babies came through the procedure well; both are healthy.

"I was a bit nervous about the C-section," Tahlia said.

"But I thought, whatever you've got to do, whatever gets them out alive and healthy, then let's do it.

"We just threw the birth plan out the window and did it."

Tahlia gave birth to a healthy boy with fair skin and blue eyes, and a little girl who is slightly smaller than her brother.

Having twins, especially born during a major flood incident, wasn't in Tahlia's long-term plan; she never planned to have children at all.

"I will tell them in a few years about what was happening when they were born but, to be honest, I haven't seen any of it because I've been in hospital the whole time," she said.

Tahlia should be back home tomorrow.