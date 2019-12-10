Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SHADY: Land and Sand Essentials founder Aimee Greenhead has created an umbrella range that are made out of recycled plastic bottles. Photo: Earth and Soul Photography
SHADY: Land and Sand Essentials founder Aimee Greenhead has created an umbrella range that are made out of recycled plastic bottles. Photo: Earth and Soul Photography
Business

Mum’s shady solution to preventing plastic pollution

Eden Boyd
10th Dec 2019 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RELAXING under the shade of 50 plastic bottles might not sound practical, but a Sunshine Coast mum's latest invention will leave beach lovers feeling cool this summer.

Land and Sand Essentials creator Aimee Greenhead has recently launched a range of umbrellas with an environmentally-friendly twist.

"Each umbrella we make has around 50 recycled bottles put into the canopy," she said.

"We feel like if we can lead the field, others might follow and help protect the planet for generations to come."

Ms Greenhead said the umbrellas were both stylish and practical. Photo: Brooke Art Studio
Ms Greenhead said the umbrellas were both stylish and practical. Photo: Brooke Art Studio

Ms Greenhead said her passion to fight against plastic pollution stemmed from her kids.

"We have two young children and I feel that now more than ever it is time to step it up a notch to save our planet," she said.

"I am sure everyone is starting to fully feel the concerns for what our children will be facing in the years to come, as much as I am."

The lightweight designs are fit with a screw-in handle to stop customers from chasing after their brollys down the beach.

Ms Greenhead said the range of six, which also include hidden pockets on the canopy and a carry bag, were both stylish and practical for customers.

"That was really important to us," she said.

"There seemed to be a lot of tacky umbrellas out there, or ones that didn't look very sturdy.

"With our products, we like to say you don't have to sacrifice good looks for practicality."

With each purchase, Land and Sand Essentials will donate $1 to Clean Oceans and Ms Greenhead said she planned on expanding the donations in the future.

editors picks land and sand essentials plastic pollution sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How friends inspired a heartfelt song by an upcoming singer

        premium_icon How friends inspired a heartfelt song by an upcoming singer

        Entertainment Ipswich songwriter Carla Thursday is about to launch her second single, a piece so emotive it made her best friend cry

        • 10th Dec 2019 3:40 PM
        Fiery conditions expected to last up until February

        premium_icon Fiery conditions expected to last up until February

        News There looks to be no reprieve from the brutal bushfire season with fiery conditions...

        So you think you don’t need a bushfire survival plan?

        premium_icon So you think you don’t need a bushfire survival plan?

        News Think again. Recent fire events have caused concern and fire crews are pleading...

        New administrator to continue transformational reform

        premium_icon New administrator to continue transformational reform

        Council News Steve Greenwood, who will take over as interim administrator and says his core...