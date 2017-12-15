Mum's plea to road users after son's tragic death

Andy Elvidge, 22, was killed in a single vehicle crash on the Coominya Connection Road at Coominya on September 2.

Andy Elvidge, 22, was killed in a single vehicle crash on the Coominya Connection Road at Coominya on September 2. Contributed

Tara started with APN in 2010 after graduating with a journalism and politics degree from Griffith University in Brisbane. After two-and-a-half years working on APN papers in the Bowen Basin in Central Queensland, she joined the team at The Chronicle in February 2013. In September that year she took over the reins of the Rural Weekly.

THERE'RE two things Angelique Elvidge knows for sure - speeding kills, and silence can be deafening.

Three months after the tragic death of her son Andy Elvidge in a single-vehicle crash the morning of September 2, the grieving mother is still coming to terms with her loss.

At just 22, Andy had his life ahead of him with a love of riding BMX bikes, spending time with friends and family, and being a father to his baby daughter.

But a single-vehicle crash on the Coominya Connection Road cut that life short, and left a family shattered and a mother urging others to learn from the tragedy.

The memorial where Andy Elvidge died on the Coominya Connection Road at Coominya on September 2 this year. Contributed

"I don't mind going public with it if it just makes one person think," Mrs Elvidge said.

"There's not a day that I don't really cry; that I don't think about him.

"He was such a livewire. It's so quiet without him."

His family is still waiting on answers to every question they have, but Mrs Elvidge said speed was involved in the crash.

The ute Andy was driving became airborne and crashed through two sheds. He died at the scene.

More than 300 people attended his funeral, a testament to the lives he touched in such a short time, and now Mrs Elvidge wants people to learn from his actions.

In a heartbreaking late-night social media post this week, Mrs Elvidge begged drivers to slow down on the roads and spare their families the grief and anguish she still feels.

Andy Elvidge doing what he loved - riding BMX bikes. Contributed

"There're over 175 people who have looked at it, and if just one of those 175 people think before they do something silly in their car, then their mum, their dad, their brother or their sister don't have to feel the agony and the pain," she said.

"I just hope it reaches one young person, then my son's death won't be in vain.

"My dad always said to me that a car is more deadly than a loaded gun.

"When you turn a key in the ignition, you're in charge of a deadly weapon."

Mrs Elvidge thanked the first responders at not just her son's crash but every road trauma.

Queensland's road toll yesterday was 235 deaths this year.