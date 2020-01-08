Mum’s plea to find ‘injured’ son

Fears are growing for a 15-year-old boy with suspected internal bleeding after he vanished with his girlfriend, who was found safe last night.

A Canberra mother of eight has issued a plea for the safe return of her 15-year-old son after he vanished with his girlfriend last week following a "balcony drop".

Brandon D'Alessandro and Harmony Austin, also 15, had been the subjects of a police search after they were reported missing by their families on January 4.

This afternoon ACT Policing revealed Harmony turned up "safe and well" last night, but Brandon remained missing.

"Police and his family still have concerns Brandon as it is believed he is suffering from untreated injuries," police said in a statement.

Harmony Austin, 15, (left) was found safe and well on Tuesday but her boyfriend Brandon D’Alessandro remains missing with internal injuries from a balcony fall. Picture: Facebook

Investigators refused to disclose Brandon's injuries but in a Facebook post on Friday, the boy's mother Jennie Wright revealed Brandon had been badly hurt in a balcony fall.

"Please help find them … Brandon has internal bleeding and breathing problems from a 2 storey balcony drop," Ms Wright wrote.

Ms Wright, a mother of eight, asked the public to ignore malicious comments about her son's behaviour after dozens of people posted unkind comments on the ACT Policing Facebook page.

Brandon D'Alessandro and his mum Jennie Wright. Picture: Jennie Wright/Facebook

A Canberra police spokesman told news.com.au investigators had spoken to Harmony about Brandon's whereabouts and condition.

This afternoon ACT Policing put out a renewed appeal for information about the teen's whereabouts.

"Police understand Brandon was in (the southern Canberra suburb of) Wanniassa about 9.45pm yesterday," it said.

Brandon is described as being of caucasian appearance, about 165cm (5'5") tall with blue eyes and a slim build. He has recently cut light brown hair which is shaved on the sides and long on top.

Fears are growing for missing Canberra teen Brandon D’Alessandro, 15. Picture: Facebook

Brandon D'Alessandro is sporting a freshly cut hairstyle which is shaved at the sides and long on top. Picture: ACT Policing

He was wearing a white, red and black short-sleeved Fila brand shirt and black pants.

Anyone who may have any information that could assist police in locating Brandon is urged to contact ACT Policing Operations on 131 444 and quote reference number 6480961.