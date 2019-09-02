Mum's passion for reading inspires her to pen first book

A LIFE-LONG love of reading has inspired one Ipswich mum to write her own children's book.

Chinyere Kalu from Augustine Heights first started writing her book, Africa Day, last year.

The story was published in July this year and to celebrate, the new author will be hosting a book launch party at the Redbank Plains Community Centre on Saturday, September 7, starting at 1pm.

"This was an attempt by myself to contribute to children's literature because I read a lot as a young child and as an adult, I can now see those benefits," she said.

"I want to help children explore more diverse books."

Mrs Kalu said the idea for her first book came after she and her family attended an Africa Day Festival in Brisbane a number of years ago.

"I am a mum of two boys, and after attending the festival they were very curious and had lots of questions, not only about the festival, but the interaction they also had with other people," she said.

"So this story is about a little boy who is discovering interesting and exotic things about Africa at a cultural festival. He is recounting his experiences and the activities that happened there."

Mrs Kalu, who has a Nigerian background, said it was important to her to help children learn about other cultures.

"I believe it is beneficial for children to try different things and learn about different and diverse cultures, because they might just be surprised at how much they learn, and like about them," she said.

Mrs Kalu would like to invite families to head along to the book launch, which will also feature a number of fun activities for kids to participate in and enjoy.

The Redbank Plains Community Centre is located at 180 School Rd, Redbank Plains.

Mrs Kalu hopes to write more children's books in the future.