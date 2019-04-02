Menu
The mother of the student contacted The Advocate as the incident unfolded wanting to know what was happening.
Mum's panic after text from son: 'I'm in lockdown'

2nd Apr 2019 12:30 PM | Updated: 8:38 PM
NO PARENT wants to receive a text message from their child saying, "Hi mum, the school is in lockdown and we're hiding under the desk".

A concerned mother contacted the Advocate this afternoon after those words came in a text from her son, a student at Coffs Harbour High School.

"This is not the first time I've had an 'I'm in lock down' text from him but this time I could tell he was really scared because he texted me asking if he should call the police," the concerned mother said.

"It is really worrying getting a text like this but the hardest part is as parents we never find out why the lock down happens. This would be about the sixth time I've had a text like this and I never know the reason.

"I can't assess whether the school is safe for my child, I've got no idea if it was a Year 7 kid misbehaving or it was a person with a gun that caused the lockdown."

Half an hour after the first worrying text message from her son, this mother finally breathed out after reading 'It's over, we're out of lockdown."

The text sent to the parents of students at Coffs Harbour High School.
