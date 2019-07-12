Mum’s nightmare as train leaves with child

A MOTHER travelling on the Glen Waverley line had the longest 15-minute wait of her life last night when train doors separated her from her child.

Travelling towards Glen Waverley, the mother and child, who was in a pusher, were separated at 6.09pm when trains doors created ultimate panic.

A passenger immediately pressed the emergency button to contact the driver of the train who contact Metro's control centre.

- Were you on the train? Email james.mottershead@news.com.au

Public service officers were contacted to make sure they were on hand at Heyington station to receive the child.

The PSOs looked after the child for six minutes while the mother caught the next train to Heyington station.

The mother and child were reunited at Heyington station. File image

After an agonising 15 minutes, she was reunited with the child at 6.24pm.

Metro is currently reviewing the incident and will review CCTV footage regarding the incident.

It comes after a similar incident occurred at Southern Cross station in May, where a mother's arm was caught in a closing train door and was forced to watch it take off with her pram and baby on board.

The distraught mum was reunited with her child at Flagstaff station.