Mum's mission to maintain daughter's legacy

MISSION: Kaela's Patch owner Kylie O'Mahony, which is named after her daughter who passed away due to Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 1. Rob Williams

WHEN Kylie O'Mahony lost her first child before she was even six months old, she found there was no one she could turn to.

Her daughter Kaela was born in 2004 and diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 1, the most severe form of the condition, at eight weeks old.

The next couple of months were a blur of hospital visits, doctors and uncertainty before her little girl tragically passed away.

When she established her business Kaela's Patch in 2013, it was named in honour of her little angel.

"It's my legacy to my daughter,” she said.

She regularly holds fundraising events to raise both awareness of the condition and money for charity Spinal Muscular Atrophy Australia, which works to support children with the disorder and their families once they have passed.

SMA1 is usually diagnosed within the first six months with life expectancy rarely exceeding two years of age.

The other types (2, 3 and 4) have much longer life expectancies but it still comes with complications.

"(When Kaela passed away) SMA Australia did not exist,” she said.

"I had no one to talk to, no one really knew about it. I locked myself away.

"I was only 21 so I was very young. It's not an easy road, it's a very hard road. It teaches you to live every day as it is and not think about tomorrow because you don't know what tomorrow is going to bring.”

Mrs O'Mahony organises events locally every year, with funds going towards something as simple as e meet up for families so they can network with others in the same situation.

"There's no real support network groups around that you can go to,” she said.

"With other disabilities there are groups that mum and dads can go to and meet and have someone to connect to. When you're having a bad day you need someone to talk to.

"(SMA Australia) try to get families together every so often so kids can see other kids the same as them.

"We do have quite a lot of families in Queensland. A lot of people look at the kids in wheelchairs and don't know why they're there.”

A Star Wars themed trivia night will be held on May 4 at the United Sports Club in East Ipswich with questions to cover all fields than just the sci-fi flicks.

"They're little superheroes as far as we're concerned,” Mrs O'Mahony said.

"We're just doing our part.”

Call 3202 2887 for more information or to book tickets.