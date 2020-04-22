Mum’s miracle $2 cleaning solution

A mum admitted she hadn't cleaned her doors for six years. Credit: Facebook

Giving your doors a good clean can often fall to the bottom of the list - but now there's an easy fix using a cheap supermarket product.

One mum has revealed how she used fabric softener to get her grubby doors looking white again - and the results are stunning.

In a post on Facebook group Mums Who Clean, the Australian woman admitted she hadn't giving her doors a thorough scrubbing for years.

The social media user wrote that they "hadn't (been) cleaned properly since painting the house six years ago".

Turns out there’s another use for fabric softener.

But by adding fabric softener - which costs as little as $2 at the supermarket - to a bucket and using a stiff brush, she was able to get them back to their former state.

"Who would have guessed these doors are actually white. I used fabric softener, a stiff brush and a bit of water in a bucket," she said.

"Scrub like mad, wipe down with damp cloth and repeat."

The mum accompanied the explanation with amazing before and after photos of a door she had been able to transform with the common laundry product.

She said the reason they had got particularly dirty was due to living in a mining town with dust everywhere.

Another mum in the group also revealed how she used fabric softener to clean her walls.

The woman said she mixed a cap of it with a bucket of warm water to create an effective solution.

She wrote: "Have been reading lots (about) people cleaning their walls with fabric softener to make them smell nice. I gave it a go and I'm hooked.

"Walls look amazing and it smells so good - every room is like walking through a field of roses. Can't recommend it enough."

A third woman said she uses shaving foam to clean her toilet and get rid of the smell of urine, adding that she leaves it to soak for 30 minutes before wiping it away.

This story first appeared on The Sun and has been republished with permission