Caught sneaking drugs into prison

JAIL staff smelled a rat when they inspected a letter sent from a woman to her inmate lover.

An Ipswich court heard their suspicions were confirmed, when opioid was found hidden inside the note.

The prisoner, Darryl Wayne Silcock, boasted of making $500 by selling drugs to other prisoners at Wacol, Ipswich District Court was told.

His former lover and a mum of six Rikki Maree English, 32, pleaded guilty to aggravated supply of a dangerous drug at a correctional facility on September 25, 2017.

In the Crown case, legal officer Jessica Beckman said the supply was intended to reach inmate Darryl Silcock, but jail staff intercepted the package.

Ms Beckman said two-and-a-half strips of Suboxone (containing buprenorphine) was secreted under the adhesive part of the envelope, concealed by a small piece of paper.

The court heard that prior to the discovery of the drugs, phone calls made between English and Silcock about the supply had been intercepted by authorities.

Defence barrister Penny White said English had a new partner and between them the couple cared for eight children.

English instructed she stopped using ice last year after meeting her new partner.

She last worked at an ice cream shop nearly 10 years ago but intends to go back looking for employment.

Ms White said English had been sentenced to a jail term after driving a car in 2009 that was involved in a crash that killed her best friend.

English was also convicted and sentenced in NSW for a dangerous driving offence in January 2018 following a police pursuit. She spent five months in custody.

Ms White said English now realised the seriousness of what she had done. The court heard she had been fully compliant with a probation order handed down in January for prior offences.

Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC said it was very serious to attempt to sneak drugs into jails.

Judge Horneman-Wren said the phone calls between her and Silcock were analysed with Silcock saying he could get $500 in jail for three Suboxone strips.

"So the commercial value in prison is quite evident," Judge Horneman-Wren said.

"It is very serious as the supply of drugs into our prisons impedes discipline and order, and impedes rehabilitation of prisoners."

Judge Horneman-Wren accepted the death of her friend in the fatal crash had a considerable impact on English, prompting her drug abuse.

English was sentenced to 12 months' jail with immediate release on parole.

Silcock, from the Gold Coast, has already been sentenced over drug matters and will be eligible to apply for parole in December.