Mum’s insides ‘ripped apart’ by water slide

A BRITISH mum-of-two was left with horrific internal injuries to her vagina after using a water slide at the same water park where another holiday-maker was left paralysed.

Monu Bhagat, 38, travelled to Spain for a family holiday with her husband Summit, 46, and two children, aged 11 and 13, but was left with an 8cm internal tear when the slide forced water inside her body.

Monu was the first of her four family members to go onto the VertiGo slide at the Aqualandia water park in Benidorm but says despite being given safety instructions to close her legs, she was still seriously injured, The Sun reported.

The mum-of-two was on the green VertiGO slide. Picture: Aqualandia Benidorm

Monu suffered an 8cm tear to her uterus. Picture: Monu Bhagit

Her injures came as David Briffaut, 23, from Essex, was left with a broken neck at the same water park back in July after sliding head first down the Aquamania Splash ride. He could now be left with life changing injuries.

Monu spent 24 hours in hospital after having stitches but says she was told by medical staff at the park that she should get a taxi to a nearby hospital as her injuries were not considered serious enough to call an ambulance.

The family, who flew out to Alicante on August 24, had planned the holiday 12 months in advance, but now the Surrey mum wants to warn other women about the dangers of using water slides.

Monu with her husband Summit and two children outside the Aqualandia water park just hours before the accident. Picture: Monu Bhagit

'I FELT A TIGHT PULL'

"I was told to cross my arms and legs and there were safety signs at the top of the slide," Monu told The Sun.

"I've been on these types of slides before so I knew what I was doing.

"As I went down I felt a tight pull and to start with I thought I had a wedgie, but as I got out of the pool blood started pouring down my legs.

"My daughter saw the blood and she was so scared.

"I knew that it couldn't be my period but I tried to stay calm and not panic the children."

Monu said the pain was "unbearable".

Monu and her husband Summit are self-confessed adrenaline junkies but her accident has put her off extreme activities. Picture: Monu Bhagit

"I was seen by medical staff but they didn't think it was serious enough to call an ambulance," she said.

"She gave me a dressing to stop the blood and said that I could get a taxi to a nearby hospital.

"I didn't want to ruin the holiday for the children so they stayed at the park.

"By the time I got to the hospital the dressing was dripping with blood.

"The pain was unbearable and I couldn't stop crying.

"The doctor said it wasn't a small tear and she would stay with me so I wasn't on my own."

Monu, who helps her husband run his own business, was rushed into surgery after doctors were stunned by her serious injuries.

She was given an epidural and received stitches for the 8cm tear.

Monu spent 24 hours in hospital before returning to the villa the family had rented to recover before their later flight home.

She says she was unable to enjoy the rest of her holiday but will luckily make a full recovery after six weeks off work.

Now back in the UK, she said: "It was a freak accident and I'm not really sure what went wrong, but I think it has something to do with the design of the slide.

"We are a family of adrenaline junkies and me and my husband have been skydiving and bungee jumping but this has put me off doing anything extreme.

Monu enjoyed skydiving and bungee jumping before her accident two weeks ago. Picture: Monu Bhagit

"Women and girls need to know what they are getting themselves into. It could have easily have happened to my daughter.

"It could have been worse - if the cut had been bigger my uterus could have fallen out.

"I'm older and have had children, but if it happens to someone younger it could completely ruin their life or chance to have children.

"They really need to know - why waste your life for a few seconds of fun."

RISE IN WATER SLIDE INJURIES

Back in 2017, Toni Steedman suffered the same injuries on a water slide in Tenerife, losing six pints of blood in the near fatal accident.

Toni was with her family at the Aqualand water park in Tenerife and claims she was not given safety instructions to cross her arms and legs.

David Briffaut was injured on the Splash ride at the same water park as Monu in Benidorm.

She suffered a 7cm tear to her uterus and claims she nearly died before being given three blood transfusions.

Back in 2014, Brit Jamie Norman, 27, was also injured on the same slide in Benidorm as Monu and was left with serious injuries to his face and legs.

The dad-of-two from Manchester claimed he was nearly killed by the slide that reaches speeds of around 96km/h.

David was injured as he plunged headfirst down the slide.

Thrill-seekers stand in a capsule 33 metres up before a trap door opens and they plummet down the steep slide.

The door failed to open properly after his third time on the slide, causing agonising injuries.

Speaking to the Manchester Evening News at the time, he said: "I could have been killed. If I'd been knocked unconscious I could have lost control and fallen and drowned in the pool.

"I took an almighty crack on my face."

The Aqualandia water park has been approached for comment.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

news.com.au is giving you the opportunity to win a $5000 Escape holiday voucher to enjoy a trip of a lifetime! Enter here