Astro suffered a serious skin condition which went untreated and needed to be euthanized.
Crime

Mum's horrific neglect left dog 'better off dead'

Shayla Bulloch
by
9th Apr 2019 6:19 PM | Updated: 10th Apr 2019 1:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MOTHER of eight children who neglected a small dog said she often forgot to give him medication for severe diseases before he consequently had to be put down.

Desiree Baker, 38, let the condition of her Maltese-terrier, Astro, deteriorate so significantly that he suffered infected dermatitis, chronic ear thickening, dental disease and had almost no hair when seized last year.

The Glass House Mountains woman made attempts to help her dog's condition by taking him to a vet in December, 2017 but failed to give him the medication he was prescribed.

Prosecutor, Tracey Jackson said RSPCA officers visited her home twice, the latest in May last year where 'Astro' has severely deteriorated since their visit six months earlier.

Ms Jackson said Baker told officers she "didn't like putting the tablets down his throat" and couldn't show them where the medication was.

 

Astro was surrendered to the RSPCA by Baker and vets attempted to treat his conditions, but he was euthanised after showing minimal signs of improvement.

Magistrate Stephanie Tonkin said euthanising the dog was the right decision and he was "better off" not being in any more pain.

Baker, who represented herself at Caloundra Magistrates Court today said she was unemployed and didn't have a lot of money after caring for her seven children still at home.

 

Ms Tonkin said while she understood vet bills were expensive, her treatment on the animal wasn't fair.

Baker was fined $3314.30, with 50 per cent ordered to be donated to RSPCA, and prohibited from owning an animal for three years.

No conviction was recorded.

