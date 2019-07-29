Mum's home business turns into state's scariest escape room

EXECUTIONER: Ipswich's Seraphim Escape Rooms owner Keziah Jarrett in the scariest room in Queensland.

FEATURING the scariest escape room in Queensland, an Ipswich entertainment business is preparing for growth.

Keziah Jarrett runs Seraphim Escape Rooms on Brisbane St.

What started as an escape business in the downstairs section of her Redbank Plains home three years ago has turned into a prosperous destination in the centre of town.

"It's starting to pick up," Mrs Jarrett said.

On Thursday Seraphim will open its third escape room, a sequel to its Executioner's Toolshed quiz, which many say is the scariest room in Queensland.

"Rather than being a horror, it's more a thriller," she said of the third room.

"Once you complete the main quest you can decide to try the side quest which is something unique to Brisbane."

Mrs Jarrett also operates Santa's Cottage, a room suitable for the family.

Her and her husband are escape room fanatics and decided to create their own thrill in the downstairs area of their Redbank Plains home.

The event grew and the couple moved their passion into a permanent location in Bell St about two years ago.

"It was difficult because we've never done anything like that before," she said of the first commercial location.

"As much as I'm glad we did it because it got us out of our house, we did it badly, we didn't have a lease and we didn't know what we were getting ourselves into.

"The venue we have now is fantastic - it's far more suitable and it's got so much potential"

The young mother said the Brisbane Rd business could expand rooms and host functions.