Mum’s heartbreak: ‘This is what bullying does’

Carrie's daughter, named as Sophia, lies in a hospital bed after being bullied, her mum said.

A MUM'S candid Facebook post detailing her daughter's suffering at the hands of bullies has gone viral.

Carrie Golledge, from Tiverton, Devon, posted the gut-wrenching message on her Facebook page, accompanied by a picture of her daughter Sophia in a hospital bed.

"This is what bullying does," she wrote in a post shared 216,539 times. "This is my six-year-old daughter, hospitalised, due to bullying.

"This is my child with such a caring heart that despite being so ill 'doesn't want anyone to get in trouble'.

"This is my child who has stopped eating, has cried herself to sleep, had anxiety so severe she's up sick over 20 times in an hour through the night …

"This is my child whose 'best friend' has emotionally abused her for so long she thought it was normal …"

The mum continued: "This is my child who has been in and out of hospital for countless trips due to being so sick with anxiety. This is my child who was told off for 'telling tales at school'.

"This is my child who has been mocked on social media by the bullies' parents for just having such a pure heart …

"This is my child who when addressing the issues with her school we were told 'It's just six-year-olds being six-year-olds'."

She continued: "This is my child who is one of too many that are going through this …

"This is my child who doesn't want this to happen to anyone else. So this is my child's story we are sharing but she is one of many … too many!

"Please help us share her story."

Carrie's post prompted a huge response with other parents offering Sophia their best wishes.

In subsequent posts Carrie revealed her daughter has since moved schools and was doing better.

"I've had messages from people I don't know," she added. "This is happening to too many people and it's so wrong.

"I have been inundated with such amazing messages from people that I don't even know and I am trying to get through them all while I also work out how to allow you all to comment on the post.

"You are all incredible I'm restoring our faith in people that has been stripped from us over the last couple months."