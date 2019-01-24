Parents demand Huggies nappies recall

Parents have been complaining about ‘exploding’ Huggies nappies. Picture: Facebook

POPULAR Aussie baby brand, Huggies, is facing an uproar from angry parents who are demanding the company remove its nappies from shelves.

Last week we reported mums and dads had been flooding Huggies' Facebook page with complaints about the new Ultra Dry range being faulty, leaking, not fitting properly and even exploding overnight.

Others have claimed the product has left serious rashes and burns on their babies.

Now a Facebook page, Aussie Parents Demand a Recall of New Huggies Nappies, has been created with almost 500 members calling for the product to be recalled.

WHAT'S GOING ON

Huggies recently upgraded its Ultra Dry range, from bearing a Winnie the Pooh image to a Mickey and Minnie Mouse print.

This is when the mums and dads online believe the quality issues started. But Huggies maintains nothing has changed with the product except the imagery on the exterior.

"This was purely a change to the outer-cover and importantly, no changes were made to the existing absorbency specifications," a Kimberly-Clark spokesman says.

COMPLAINTS LODGED

Queensland mum Loretta Barnes claims the nappies caused a "strange blistered rash on her daughter" and has since created the Facebook group, contacted consumer organisation Choice and lodged a complaint with the Office of Fair Trading to try to have the products removed from shelves.

"(Huggies) are allowing people to continue buying this defective and harmful product because they don't want to lose money or reputation. They obviously don't care about the children and babies wearing their nappies, or the parents buying their nappies," she wrote online.

Many in the Facebook group have listed similar issues, that the nappies have caused a rash or is faulty with gelatine crystals exploding.

'HER RASH BEGAN TO BLISTER'

Kaleigh Souvalaki tells Kidspot the nappies left a serious rash on her six-month-old which took two months to clear up, and involved multiple hospital visits.

Stacey Lee also took her daughter to hospital with a painful nappy rash.

"The rash started to occur a few days after we began using the Minnie Mouse nappies," she says.

"My daughter spent many nights up screaming. Her rash began to blister and weep and at times, bleeding slightly."

After a couple of hospital visits to rule out anything serious, her daughter was given antibiotics as doctors were concerned she would develop an infection.

MUMS SAY THE SIZING HAS CHANGED

Lauren Miller claims her 22-month-old son was left with a chemical burn from the Ultra Dry nappies. She also believes the sizing is different since the product update.

"Size 5 previously would fit perfect. Size 5 in the new design would dig into the tops of my son's legs leaving big red marks," she says.

"I kept using them thinking the rash was from getting his molars. I'd always used Huggies and never thought it was the nappies.

"The chemical burn got worse. I'd been to two chemists and was advised to go to hospital as it was now becoming a sepsis risk if it got worse."

Affected parents who have contacted Huggies have been told to send nappies to the manufacturer for testing. In return they have received gift cards up to $50.

WE WILL CONTINUE TO INVESTIGATE

Huggies responded to initial complaints on its Facebook page on January 18 reassuring customers it was investigating the issue.

"So far, we haven't identified any manufacturing or quality issues with the current range. However, we will continue to investigate further as a priority," it reads.

The post had almost 700 comments from parents sharing similar stories of burns to their babies and leaks overnight.

But a spokeswoman for Huggies has told Kidspot the complaints are coming from a small minority.

"Recently we have received some calls and social media posts from parents asking questions about the changes. This relates to less than 1 per cent of Huggies Ultra Dry sold in this period," she said.

"We have been in conversation with these consumers directly to discuss their individual queries, including reviewing the product samples with our quality control team.

"We remain reassured that our products meet all relevant quality and safety standards."

If you are experiencing issues, contact Huggies Customer Care Team on 1800 028 334 or email on huggies.com.au/about-us/contact-us/products.

This article originally appeared on Kidspot and has been reproduced with permission