Mice have been terrorising residents in the bush. Picture: iStock
News

Mum’s gross find in toddler’s sock

Ellen Ransley
11th Jun 2021 3:32 PM | Updated: 4:31 PM

A mother of four is the latest victim of the NSW mice plague after finding a half-eaten rodent in her toddler’s socks.

Lauren Lieschke was doing laundry when she found the critter, believed to have been left there by one of the family’s cats.

Lauren Lieschke, from Beckom in the Riverina region, found a half-eaten mouse in her son Enoch's sock on Thursday.
“I went to wash Enoch’s clothes after he fell in a puddle. I had stripped him down and his socks came off inside out. It wasn’t until I went to wash them that I saw it,” she told NCA NewsWire.

“The cat must have left it in his gumboot overnight and we didn’t know.

“He is only 17 months old so didn’t have a clue and still doesn’t … He was just happy to be out playing in muddy puddles.”

Enoch had been playing in puddles and 'had no idea' there was a half-eaten mouse in his sock, his mother said.
The family of six live on a farm in Beckon, an hour away from Wagga Wagga in the Riverina region, and have been dealing with the reality of the state’s mice plague for months.

Ms Lieschke said she had been catching them in traps under the sink “multiple times per day”, usually finding them half eaten by other mice as well as by the family’s cats.

“Our cats spend time hunting them and bringing them to us as ‘gifts’ as well,” she said.

“They don’t really eat them anymore but the hunt is fun, particularly for our younger cat.

“Every evening after putting the kids to bed I go outside to do some more laundry, the cat is playing with mice before she kills them right outside the door.

“She must be doing that most of the night because she sleeps most of the day.”

Ms Lieshke said it was “pretty gross” that she was constantly cleaning up mice faeces, and keeping the rodents out of the house was really hard because they “can get just about anywhere”.

“It would be nice for people in the cities to know what’s going on,” she said.

“The farmers have suffered through drought and floods and now they finally have had a good year and it’s all being destroyed by mice. It’s awful.”

