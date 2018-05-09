Mum's gift that keeps on giving

IN IT TOGETHER: Kidney disease sufferer William with blood donor mum Anita Bolton.

IN IT TOGETHER: Kidney disease sufferer William with blood donor mum Anita Bolton. ROB WILLIAMS

FOR Linda Bolton, sitting down for an hour every fortnight to donate plasma pales in comparison to the battle her son William faces every second day.

Mrs Bolton is a regular at the Red Cross Ipswich donation centre, where she gives her plasma so that people just like her son have a better chance at survival.

At just 23, William is still a young man, but kidney disease has left him facing an uncertain future, as he eagerly awaits a kidney transplant.

In the meantime, he must undergo dialysis three times a week for four and a half hours at a time.

"My kidney was removed in 2012 after my transplant failed,” William said.

"The doctor told me that because my body rejected that kidney, about 98 per cent of kidneys won't suit me now.”

Although William does not require blood transfusions on a regular basis, plasma is a key blood product that doctors use to prevent transplant recipients from rejecting donated organs.

Mrs Bolton started donating plasma after she was ruled ineligible to donate whole blood due to an overseas trip.

"Because of William I was very familiar with the importance of plasma,” she said.

"It only takes one hour in the chair, whereas William is on dialysis for four hours, three times a week - there's no comparison.”

Heading into Mother's Day this weekend, Mrs Bolton's only wish is for more Ipswich people to give blood and plasma through the Red Cross.

Red Cross Blood Service spokeswoman Sandee Thompson said about 13 per cent of donated blood was given to people being treated for heart, stomach and kidney disease.

"In Ipswich, we need more people coming through the door to give blood. It's the thing people have always intended to do, but never get around to,” she said.

To make an appointment to donate blood, call 13 14 95 or visit www.donateblood.com.au