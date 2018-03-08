'All her bills came at once': Ipswich mum's fuel drive off

A STRUGGLING mum says she did a $160 petrol drive-off because she was short of cash at the time.

Police told an Ipswich court that Michelle Stewart, 43, pumped fuel into her car at Freedom Fuels in Fernvale then drove away.

Stewart pleaded guilty to committing the offence at 7.20am on November 29, 2017. She was identified by CCTV.

Her lawyer Allana Davie said Stewart had financially hit "rock bottom" at the time when all her bills came in at once.

She had to get her daughter to a medical appointment that day and there were issues with Centrelink monies.

Stewart was ordered to complete 80 hours of unpaid community service work and pay $160 restitution - sent to SPER.