Mum's focus on helping young players advance

The Ipswich Vipers Opens netball team being coached by Peta Verdasco in this year's SEQ Cup competition.

LIKE her players, Ipswich Vipers coach Peta Verdasco is keen to continue learning in a higher level competition this season.

Having played netball from eight to becoming a mum, Verdasco is excited about working with an Ipswich team of the future.

"I stopped playing when I had children but as soon as they were of age, my netball passion reinserted itself and I signed my girls to play,'' Verdasco said.

"I have been coaching for about 10 years at school, club and rep levels but this year is very exciting for me to have an open QPL (Queensland Premier League representative team.''

Verdasco has spent many years gaining coaching qualifications, achieving her intermediate level of coaching.

"Later in the season I will be pushing myself to get my advanced level,'' she said.

"I also thoroughly enjoy watching a team grow and develop over a season and also love the positive influence and experience I can give to young girls not just from a netball perspective.''

The new Vipers mentor is delighted to have captain Simone Robertson leading the side.

"Simone is one of our more senior players and brings a level of calmness as well as inspiration to our team,'' she said.

Vice-captain Mikaela Elton is one of the younger players in the side.

"Both of our captains are a huge positive influence on the team and together they combine to be a great asset to our younger and older players,'' Verdasco said.