Mums flock to meet mummy blogger idol

MUMS from across Brisbane and Ipswich travelled to see their favourite mummy blogger in the flesh today at Springfield Lakes' Orion Hotel.
Melbourne-based Sophie Cachia is most famously known for her blog, The Young Mummy and held two Q&A sessions at Orion Springfield Central today in an exclusive one-off Queensland event.
The mum of two answered questions from the audience about everything from starting a small business to stretch marks to sex post-baby.
Cousins Megan Hamilton of Augustine Heights and Danielle Catalano of Park Ridge South said they were long-term followers of Mrs Cachia and loved her for her honest approach to motherhood and life in general.
"I think it's the fact that we're around the same age and I can relate to what she's going through as a mum," Ms Hamilton said.
"I'm not a mum but I'm a soon-to-be Aunty and I just love how she's real and authentic which is something I think most people can relate to," Ms Catalano said.
Two sessions of the High Tea with Sophie Cachia event were held due to popular demand as part of Orion's Mums & Co events calendar.
Tickets cost $5, with all proceeds going towards cancer charity Mummy's Wish.