Mums flock to meet mummy blogger idol

Mums from across Brisbane and Ipswich packed the Orion Hotel to see Melbourne-based mummy blogger, Sophie Cachia today.

Mums from across Brisbane and Ipswich packed the Orion Hotel to see Melbourne-based mummy blogger, Sophie Cachia today. Myjanne Jensen

MUMS from across Brisbane and Ipswich travelled to see their favourite mummy blogger in the flesh today at Springfield Lakes' Orion Hotel.

Melbourne-based Sophie Cachia is most famously known for her blog, The Young Mummy and held two Q&A sessions at Orion Springfield Central today in an exclusive one-off Queensland event.

The mum of two answered questions from the audience about everything from starting a small business to stretch marks to sex post-baby.

Cousins Megan Hamilton of Augustine Heights and Danielle Catalano of Park Ridge South said they were long-term followers of Mrs Cachia and loved her for her honest approach to motherhood and life in general.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"I think it's the fact that we're around the same age and I can relate to what she's going through as a mum," Ms Hamilton said.

"I'm not a mum but I'm a soon-to-be Aunty and I just love how she's real and authentic which is something I think most people can relate to," Ms Catalano said.

Two sessions of the High Tea with Sophie Cachia event were held due to popular demand as part of Orion's Mums & Co events calendar.

Tickets cost $5, with all proceeds going towards cancer charity Mummy's Wish.