Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Mums flock to meet mummy blogger idol

Mums from across Brisbane and Ipswich packed the Orion Hotel to see Melbourne-based mummy blogger, Sophie Cachia today.
Mums from across Brisbane and Ipswich packed the Orion Hotel to see Melbourne-based mummy blogger, Sophie Cachia today. Myjanne Jensen
Myjanne Jensen
by

MUMS from across Brisbane and Ipswich travelled to see their favourite mummy blogger in the flesh today at Springfield Lakes' Orion Hotel.

Melbourne-based Sophie Cachia is most famously known for her blog, The Young Mummy and held two Q&A sessions at Orion Springfield Central today in an exclusive one-off Queensland event.

The mum of two answered questions from the audience about everything from starting a small business to stretch marks to sex post-baby.

Cousins Megan Hamilton of Augustine Heights and Danielle Catalano of Park Ridge South said they were long-term followers of Mrs Cachia and loved her for her honest approach to motherhood and life in general.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"I think it's the fact that we're around the same age and I can relate to what she's going through as a mum," Ms Hamilton said.

"I'm not a mum but I'm a soon-to-be Aunty and I just love how she's real and authentic which is something I think most people can relate to," Ms Catalano said.

Two sessions of the High Tea with Sophie Cachia event were held due to popular demand as part of Orion's Mums & Co events calendar.

Tickets cost $5, with all proceeds going towards cancer charity Mummy's Wish.

Topics:  event calendar motherhood mummy blogger mums and co orion hotel orion springfield central sophie cachia

Confused about NDIS? Don't miss out on free info session

Confused about NDIS? Don't miss out on free info session

Head to Springfield Cemtral tomorrow morning for all your NDIS needs

VIDEO: Knife-wielding robber on the loose near Ipswich

He also stole a sum of cash from a service station at Willowbank.

Detectives have released CCTV into robberies near Ipswich

PHOTOS: More of our best friends

Alfie (Jack Russell) and Bo (Labrador). Best of mates.

Facebook readers show off their dogs

VIDEO: Animal rights group stops truck at Ipswich meatworks

Members of the Brisbane Animal Save group stopped a truck at JBS at Dinmore.

They were 'spending a few moments with the animals'

Local Partners