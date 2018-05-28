Menu
Crime

Mum's excuse for not feeding dogs Rosie and Girly

Ross Irby
by
28th May 2018 12:00 AM
FINANCIAL hardship was blamed for a woman's failure to feed and properly care for her pets, an Ipswich court heard.

In an RSPCA prosecution, Lowood woman Aleexandria Carroll, 25, pleaded guilty to breaching her duty of care to animals by failing to provide for two dogs named Rosie and Girly. The mother had surrendered her pets after the RSPCA found they were being underfed and neglected.

Mrs Carroll did provide photos to the court to show the animals in a healthier condition in July last year, prior to the later offences when she was financially struggling to be able to properly feed her animals.

The RSPCA successfully sought a Prohibition order of two years not to keep pets and care costs of $2184.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum said the animals pictured in the RSPCA photos showed the dogs had been clearly suffering. Ms MacCallum told her that if she could not afford to keep them then it was not fair to have the animals.

The dogs had since made a very good recovery.

Mrs Carroll was ordered to complete 120 hours of unpaid community service work. A conviction not recorded.

The two-year prohibition order was made and Mrs Carroll ordered to pay legal costs of $1100, and the vet care costs.

