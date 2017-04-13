Mum's dramatic recovery with very unusual cure

ON FORM: Kelly Dale exercise has helped to reduce symptoms caused by her illness Fibromyalgia Syndrome - she is seen here with three sons, from left - Bailey, 8, Riley, 5, and Charley (front), 4.

AN IPSWICH mum who was bedridden for weeks has credited exercise with her dramatic recovery.

Kelly Dale was struggling to get out of bed each day when she was diagnosed with fibromyalgia, a musculoskeletal syndrome that is characterised by muscle and joint pain and incapacitating fatigue.

She has credited High Intensity Interval Training, or HIIT, for getting her back on her feet when pain medication wasn't working.

"My whole body was constantly aching like I had the flu, but ten times worse," she said.

"I was just so weary. I wanted nothing but to lie in bed all day - even then, my body was throbbing with intense pain. I missed a lot of work and even when I made it to work, I was having to leave early because I just couldn't get through the day."

The mum of three children between four and nine said she had to rely on family members to help with day-to-day care of her family.

"I'm a really hands-on mum so it just broke my heart not to be able to get up and make their breakfast in the morning," she said.

"Painkillers just didn't help. There was nothing that could make the pain go away, day or night."

Once Ms Kelly was diagnosed with fibromyalgia her doctor began the process of trialling different medications and Ms Dale said she suffered from side-effects as a result.

"It was then that a friend suggested I try HIIT training but I was at a very low point by that stage," she said.

"It literally took so much courage to actually start training. I had to really push myself and the first couple of sessions were very hard."

Ipswich-based exercise physiologist Naomi Ferstera said that a lot of chronic illnesses such as fibromyalgia were linked to faulty mitochondria.

"Mitochondria provide energy to the cells; they power the body," she said.

"It is important for our bodies to be producing fresh, new mitochondria regularly."

Ms Ferstera said HIIT training forced the body to make new mitochondria in greater numbers.

Ms Dale encouraged others with chronic illness to try HIIT training.

"My quality of life improved quickly as did my fitness.

"Now most days I wouldn't even know I have fibromyalgia," she said.