WRITING ON WALL: Mum’s final post before son’s death

Ms Finch and Brodie with the boy’s father Lee Moran, who said he was ‘empty’ and ‘still in shock’ over what had happened.

THE mother accused of murdering her eight-year-old son shared a disturbing final Facebook post before his tragic death.

Joanne Finch, from Victoria's Mornington Peninsula, posted a link to a petition demanding a harsher sentence for a South Australian mum who admitted to the aggravated assault of her eight-month-old daughter.

The post, which looks eerily prescient in the light of the murder charge against Ms Finch, was titled: "A mother who admitted to bashing her daughter..."

Members of the public have left a stream of horrified comments beneath the post, remarking on the terrible foreshadowing of her own family's tragedy.

Ms Finch, 41, shared the Change.org petition calling for Lorien Norman's retrial on 18 November. On Thursday afternoon, her son Brodie Moran died at their home in the seaside town of Tootgarook, south-east of Melbourne.

Ms Finch made a frantic triple-0 call at 1.30pm, but by the time police arrived, Brodie was gone.

She was calm and articulate when police reached the property, according to the Herald Sun. Sources allege she told officers she "heard voices in her head" and said Brodie's death had resulted from a "momentary lapse in reason".

Ms Finch was denied bail on Thursday and appeared shell-shocked when she appeared at the Melbourne Magistrates Court on Friday morning.

The court heard she was taking antidepressants. She wore a grey jumper and sat with her head bowed, staring at the floor.

Asked by Magistrate Fiona Hayes if she understood the charges and that she will be required to appear in court via videolink on June 29, she replied, "Yes", before being led out of court. It is Ms Finch's first time in custody.

Ms Finch, 41, was estranged from the boy’s father, who is thought to be based in China. Picture: Facebook

Brodie's father Lee Moran, who is estranged from Ms Finch and thought to live in Shanghai, China, wrote on social media: "I have lost the best part of me.

"At the moment I feel so empty, still in shock. Words cannot describe how much I love and miss my little fella."

The family are believed to originally be from the UK.

Neighbours told news.com.au they could not believe such a tragedy would happen in such a "beautiful, happy area in which many young families visit and live."

Brodie was a ‘happy child’, according to horrified neighbours, who said Ms Finch always smiled and waved hello.

One local told 9 News Ms Finch always made a point of smiling and saying hello, while another said Brodie "was always a happy child".

On Friday, well-wishers began leaving tributes to Brodie outside the family's home, reading, "We love u Brodie," and "Rest peacefully sweet little innocent."

The family's three-bedroom rental property was listed for sale with an asking price of $550,000 for what was said to be "an ideal holiday getaway". It has now been withdrawn.

Ms Finch and Brodie are only thought to have been living there for around a year.