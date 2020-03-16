Mum’s crusade to spread kindness and end bullying

DEE Strong is a mum of three children and it’s through her kids she has decided to help raise awareness for the National Day of Action against Bullying and Violence by designing her own brand of shirts.

The day, which will be held on Friday, March 20, is a catalyst for Australian schools to take a stand together against bullying. The day brings together more than 60 per cent of schools nationwide, involving more than two million students in finding workable solutions to address bullying and violence.

“It’s such a big problem in schools these days and it just breaks my heart when I see kids in pain,” Mrs Strong said.

Dee Strong hopes to spread more kindness with her unique shirts which she designed herself.

“You can just teach kids kindness and being kind through days like Anti-Bullying Day.

“That’s why I’ve designed the shirts the way I have with kindness being the main focus.”

As well as raising awareness for the cause, Mrs Strong saw it as an opportunity to help fellow parents.

“For the last few years when they started doing Anti-Bullying Day it was hard to go out and find orange shirts, they’re surprisingly hard to find” she said.

“After a few months of designing and planning I decided to order some and take a chance and see what would come of it.”

Mrs Strong decided to self-fund her project.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to have a really good relationship with Fernvale State School and be able to sell my shirts at the school,” she said. To buy a shirt email deestrong@hotmail.com.